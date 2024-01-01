How to Get Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite?

Copper Bars are an essential resource material in Lego Fortnite that allows players to build new tools and weapons. Like every other material, this can be found in specific biomes and extracted by using different tools. This item requires the processing of Copper by using a Metal Smelter, and we have a dedicated guide on how to make a smelter here.

During mid-game or late-game progression, you’ll find yourself requiring Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite. Being a rare material, they are hard to come by and can put players at a standstill if they are playing the game for the first time. Moreover, this item is commonly used during this stage so it is best to know how to acquire it.

If you’re facing issues in finding Copper Bars, you’ve arrived at the right place as we have handcrafted this guide just for you. From everything to know about the item to how to extract it, we have provided every information you need to know.

What are Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite and what are its uses?

Copper Bars are a rare processed resource in Lego Fortnite which can be gathered by using a Metal Smelter. However, before that, you need to obtain the raw resource, Copper ore, which can be found in Dry Valley Caves. Furthermore, you’ll also require a Rare or better Pickaxe to extract it, so make sure you have that on you.

Assuming you don’t have a Rare Pickaxe at hand, you have to upgrade your Crafting Bench to Rare, we have a dedicated guide for that here. With that said, let us dive into a detailed guide on how you can gather the Rare metal resource in the survival builder game.

A detailed guide on how to make Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite

Before going to Dry Valley Cave, make sure you take a Rare Pickaxe with you. If you don’t have one, gather 3x Sand Claw , and 3x Flexwood Rod . (To get Sand Claws kill Sand Wolves in Dry Valley or beach areas. For Flexwood Rods, simply cut Cactuses to get Flexwood and process them in a Lumber Mill.)

Then, travel to the Dry Vallery look for a cave entrance, and teleport into it. Look at walls or roofs to find orangish-brown colored metal ores and use your Rare Pickaxe to break them. Keep hitting them multiple times until they break and give you a Copper Ore. (Note: Take Snowberry to keep yourself cool while inside).

You need to find Brightcores as well to melt the newly acquired ore inside the Metal Smelter. These can be found in Dry Valley Caves and can be gathered by using Uncommon or better Pickaxes. (Each Copper Bar needs 2x Brightcore for smelting).

Once you are done, go back to your base and put 1x Copper and 2x Brightcore in Metal Smelter. Subsequently, the melting process will start and upon completion it will yield Copper Bars.

That is everything you need to know about acquiring Copper Bars in Lego Fortnite. If you wish to learn more about other resources, you can check our hub here. This is a place where you can find everything you need to learn about every item in LEGO Fortnite, so bookmark it for your ease.