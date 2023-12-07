7 of the Best Open World Games Like GTA You Should Try Out While Waiting for GTA VI

The GTA franchise is undoubtedly one of the best open-world gaming franchises of all time. They have tons of variety in each game and you can do anything and everything in those games. However, some franchises have been able to replicate or even enhance that formula. That is why, we are going to take a look at the best open-world games like the GTA franchise so you can be sustained until Rockstar‘s GTA VI hits consoles.

Advertisement

Contents

Top 7 Games like GTA You Should Try To Sustain Yourself Until GTA VI

7. Red Dead Redemption 2

6. Saints Row The Third Remastered

5. Far Cry 3

4. Sleeping Dogs

3. Cyberpunk 2077

2. Watch Dogs 2

1. Yakuza 0

Top 7 Games like GTA You Should Try To Sustain Yourself Until GTA VI

The games we will be taking a look at have lots of reputations as being as fun as the GTA franchise itself. GTA is characterized by high-octane action, crazy missions with outlandish objectives, great graphics, dry humor, and memorable characters. All of these games share the same traits as the GTA franchise which makes them the perfect fit for an open-world title replacing the GTA franchise.

We will break down everything that makes these games special and see why they are regarded as suitable replacements (for the time being) for the GTA franchise. Without further ado, let us look at these picks.

Advertisement

(The order of the list does not reflect any significance)

7. Red Dead Redemption 2

Developer: Rockstar Studios

Rockstar Studios Publisher: Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best open-world games out there that can fulfill the itch of experiencing GTA. Part of the reason is that it is also made by the same studio that is making GTA VI. Rockstar Games hit it out of the park with this game as Red Dead Redemption 2 became one of the highest-selling pieces of media in history.

It has tons of memorable moments, a brilliantly crafted open world, believable gun mechanics, the Dead Eye system from the first game which is even better now, and tons of other good things that make this worth a purchase. Red Dead Redemption 2 starts the story of Arthur Morgan in a declining Wild West. However, the character is as important as the story as the conclusion sets up the original Red Dead.

Essentially, due to all of the similarities between this game and the GTA games, this one is called “GTA with horses.” You are a cowboy running from the law who explores the Wild West on his own terms with an arsenal of lethal weapons. The reason why GTA is so popular with gamers is because of the freedom it gives them in terms of their actions and customization.

This game offers the same freedom in terms of exploration and doubles down on the action. Not to mention you get to ride a horse half of the time which is a win in our books.

Advertisement

6. Saints Row The Third Remastered

Developer: Volition

Volition Publisher: THQ

If there was a game that had the tagline “Fun” written on it, it would be this game. This game came out to favorable reviews due to it being true to the funny foundation it lays down and its ability to not take itself too seriously.

We recommend that you play this game just because of how creative you can get with different weapons, customizations, vehicles, and more. You can ride on a broomstick while wearing a latex suit looking like a superhero in the city of Steelport. With a recognized cast, the game does not skimp out on star power with the voices of Troy Baker, Laura Bailey, and Steve Blum.

It has endless customization options, the ability to blow up anything you want with a bazooka, and tons of out-of-pocket missions just like GTA, what’s not to like? Saints Row The Third Remastered might not take the cake as the best adaptation of GTA or be an award-winning AAA title, but it is hours of endless fun that reminds us of Total Overdose. It is a game that is goofy and does not shy away from its deadpan humor.

Even though Volition closed down, this game is one of the greatest memories we had in terms of the Saints Row franchise and its distinct gameplay. It did not try to be GTA but had its own flair. This game is an explosive adventure filled with funny moments, memorable characters and set pieces, and an arsenal of customizable stuff that will keep you hooked for hours.

5. Far Cry 3

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

According to us, Far Cry 3 is the greatest Far Cry of all time and it is not even close. This was a complete game with lots of customization options, a complete skill tree, a respectable progression system and so much more. The island was your playground once you knew what to do. From hunting rare animals to capturing enemy outposts, it might not be the traditional GTA experience, but it gives as big of an open world as any GTA.

The missions are bizarre, full of high-octane action and the plot is custom-made for the island experience. The antagonist, Vaas Montenegro steals the show as Michael Mando delivers a gaming performance of a lifetime. The facial expressions for a game made in 2012 are brilliant. Some missions will genuinely send a shiver down your spine.

The game is not for the light-hearted. Even though GTA has some semblance of humor and a constant stream of funny happenings, Far Cry 3 sinks itself a hole of bizarre, scary, and weird. Make no mistake, it is still a once-in-a-lifetime experience with beautiful graphics, set pieces, and memorable characters. Plus, there are tons of weapons you can experiment with ranging from pistols, SMGs, and ARs to bows and arrows, flare guns, and RPGs.

You will be entertained for hours when you play this game because it is consistent and high-octane action at its finest.

4. Sleeping Dogs

Developer: United Front Games

United Front Games Publisher: Square Enix

This is the dark horse of open-world games and it is a shame that we did not get a sequel to this game. Sleeping Dogs is an open-world action-adventure title where you take control of a Chinese-American Police Officer in the heart of Hong Kong infiltrating the Sun On Yee Triad as an undercover operative. His adventure leads him down a brutal path filled with street fights, extorting money and so much more.

The hand-to-hand combat in this game has often been compared to the Batman Arkham Series and that is respectable. It is just as good as the combat in those games and there is no denying it. Sleeping Dogs has parkour integrations and movements that are unique in the franchise. A lot of game franchises copied from this movement and made it their own.

The game has three different areas you can get XP from. One is the Triad, the second is Face and the third is Police. Triad XP is gained by winning fights and doing environmental damage, while you can get Face XP through helping civilians and Police XP by completing Police missions. There are rewards for advancing in each of these areas. The city of Hong Kong is alive and there is danger in every nook and cranny.

You will enjoy getting your hands dirty and fighting because the combat is fun and varied. Your fighting tactics change according to the environment which makes the combat infinitely fun.

3. Cyberpunk 2077

Developer: CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red Publisher: CD Projekt

This is the futuristic project of the decade. Although when it came out, Cyberpunk 2077 was full of bugs and glitches and everything that should derail the hype of a futuristic open-world title. However, CD Projekt Red picked up the pieces and then refurbished the game to make it what it is today, one of the best open-world titles in gaming.

Everyone loves sci-fi and dystopian literature, this game gives the thrill of both to the fans and is worth the price of admission. Cyberpunk 2077 does a lot of things right including the combat, the open world, the neon-colored city, and the characters. Cyberpunk 2077 got Keanu Reaves and Idris Elba (DLC) to make the characters even more authentic. As time went on, it has been quite common to induct Hollywood stars into gaming projects.

With the inclusion of these stars, the games have stable marketing and better acting and mo-cap experience. That being said, Cyberpunk 2077 does not need all of that because of its original concept and authenticity. It has tons of things to do and is the GTA of the future. Also, the customization of the game is extremely detailed. We would go as far as saying that it has more customization options than Saints Row The Third.

There are stat categories you can boost to get better at different departments of gameplay. The movement is fluid and the transportation system is brilliant. All in all, the game has tons of things you can do to keep yourself occupied.

2. Watch Dogs 2

Developer: Ubisoft Montreal

Ubisoft Montreal Publisher: Ubisoft

From the same developers that made Far Cry 3 comes another banger open-world game that is set in a fictional San Francisco where you take control of the protagonist Marcus Holloway, a hacker who causes chaos and works with a group called DedSec. Upon completion of missions, the follower count of DedSec increases, resulting in a larger influence of the organization in the city.

Stealth is as important in this game as hacking as you are rewarded for using the surveillance cameras and other technological devices around you to influence the movements of your enemies. You can also distract people to sneak in and out of points of interest. You can either traverse on foot or make your way through the city using tons of vehicles scattered around the city.

Plus, you cannot buy guns through traditional means through a dealer like the GTA franchise. You have to make them using a 3D printer at DedSec which prints everything from pistols and mines to bungee cords. This is essentially GTA with a focus on technology and stealth rather than guns-blazing action. You will have to plan your actions carefully and proceed with caution if you want to avoid getting caught by law.

Watch Dogs 2 is one game that will blow your mind simply due to how many things you can do. Plus, if you get tired of the normal missions, you can always try out multiplayer.

1. Yakuza 0

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Publisher: SEGA

This is the game you should play if you want an identical GTA experience. Yakuza 0 is an action-adventure title with lots to provide including an open-world environment that feels alive. The game is set in Tokyo and the world-building is beautiful. The characters feel three-dimensional and have a personality, including the two main characters you alternate between when playing the game.

Players are free to walk around the map and interact with people who often provide side quests to complete. In addition, you can also play popular SEGA arcade games should you need to in the form of minigames. There are skill trees present for linear and simple leveling and progression. There are multiple fighting styles you can switch between and there are tons of weapons you can utilize in combat.

As gang leaders, you have businesses to run that will secure an inflow of cash you can use to do other things. Running and progressing those businesses will unlock abilities you can purchase on skill trees. The game takes place in 1988 so you have tons to explore in and around Tokyo. The game is beautifully crafted and is deserving of all the positive reviews it has gotten.

The developers put a lot of effort into making the game and you can use that by the way the game runs, progresses, and behaves as you advance through the story.