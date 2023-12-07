Despite iPhones Now Supporting Several AAA Games, GTA 6 Will Not Be Coming to Mobiles, and Here’s Why

GTA 6 has been recently revealed and netizens can’t stop wondering if it would run on phones. Unfortunately, that won’t be possible as technology hasn’t advanced that much to be able to run the title in time for its release. However, despite GTA 6 not coming to mobile phones, we have seen noticeable improvements in portable devices in 2023.

For instance, Apple stated that the iPhone 15 Pro is capable of running Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Resident Evil 4. These claims are yet to be confirmed as stable releases are not out yet. As for Android, there is no such capable piece of hardware that is able to do the same. Still, with how things are going, it might be possible to run AAA titles in the next 5 years or so.

Incidentally, mobile devices are constantly seeing upgrades and current phone games can be compared to the fidelity the PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 3 exhibited. Moreover, with GTA 6 releasing in 2025, it is difficult to predict where the industry will be in two years. Yet, even though this sounds promising, GTA 6 surely won’t be released on the platform as their main focus remains on consoles.

Leaving aside smartphones, gaming handheld devices are quickly catching a lot of attention for their capabilities. If a gamer wishes to play the upcoming title on such a device, they won’t be able to at least until 2026. It should also be remembered that GTA 6 will utilize current-generation consoles to their maximum potential, and might be difficult to run to inadequate hardware.

Can GTA 6 or other AAA titles be ported for mobile?

Looking at how things are, it is certainly possible to port a AAA title for mobile and GTA 6 is no exception. However, the porting process is challenging and takes a lot of time too. So players will not be able to get their hands on a portable version at release. In fact, if the task is indeed taken up seriously, it would take years to make it possible. Not just that, a powerful piece of hardware will also be required, which is not available as of yet.

At the moment, Ubisoft and Capcom are working to make their 2023 releases function on the iPhone 15 Pro. Observing the current development so far on Resident Evil 4 in 2023, the game is still unoptimized and lags quite a lot. Despite such a state, it is indeed true that the game can be run on mobile. Maybe two years down the line, we will get to see more improvements on smart devices, allowing to run AAA games independently.