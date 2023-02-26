S1mple Says He Would “Destroy” Teams if he Joined NAVI Valorant!

NAVI S1mple is one of the best players in FPS history. Recently he said he’d destroy Valorant teams if he joined NAVI’s Valorant team.

Tarik is a content-creating machine in the community. Quite recently during NAVI’s match he joined Tarik’s stream to see how his team would play against the opponents. However, NAVI ended up dominating Team Secret and went 2-0 against them. NAVI comfortably ended up clearing the team without breaking a sweat. However, S1mple had other things on his mind during the stream.

NAVI S1mple Claims He Will Dominate in Valorant; and We Don’t Doubt That One Bit!

Even though the current NAVI team is perfect, if S1mple were to join the fray, they would be unstoppable. Ever since the core of FPX minus ardiis joined NAVI they were bound to dominate. However, if you add cNED, one of the best Jett players in the world, there is bound to be destruction, and there was.

S1mple is one of the best CS: GO players in the world and if he were to call NAVI Valorant, they would clear spots just for him to join. On the stream, S1mple played a death match while Tarik was spectating him. He was playing on 100 fps, claiming he did not have a good PC on him. Tarik’s reply was “You’re S1mple, where is your PC bro?” However, in the deathmatch with ping differences and lesser FPS, he destroyed everyone he took fights against.

His go-to agents are Reyna and Chamber, he claims “I will just shoot them in the head. That’s it. I don’t even need skills, this is why I play Reyna.” This is understandable since his reputation precedes him. A lot of pro Valorant players currently have migrated from CS. Ethan, ScreaM, Ardiis, Ange1, and TenZ are some of the names. If S1mple were to join that list, the Professional Valorant scene in the world would be taken aback, to say the least.

There are certain things left for S1mple to achieve in CS but once he migrates to Valorant, which we think might happen (Fingers Crossed), he will dominate. We just hope it’s sooner. NAVI is set to compete against Leviatan in their next match, which is bound to be a banger since both teams have been on a role.

