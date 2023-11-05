Alan Wake 2: Pump-Action Shotgun Code and Location

Alan Wake 2 is a survival horror masterpiece, where fans would need to face threats like Takens and the Dark Presence. So, the players need to be prepared to fight, and as far as weapons are concerned, The Pump-Action Shotgun might be one of the best choices. So, let’s find out how to obtain this firearm.

Advertisement

Shotguns have always been one of the best weapons in most horror survivals. So is the case with Alan Wake 2. Sega gets her hands on the Sawed-off Shotgun in the earlier part of the game. But it is not as good as the Pump-Action version of this weapon.

Where is the Pump-Action Shotgun in Alan Wake 2?

The Pump-Action Shotgun is possibly the last gun that Sega can add to her weapon inventory. Players can access this gun after completing the events at the Wellness Center to the Overlap encounter in the “Return 5: Old Gods” chapter.

Advertisement

The players would be instructed to visit the Bright Falls Sheriff’s Station. After reaching the locations, they will spot an injured FBI agent, Kiran Esteves, who was hiding in a closet. Then, the players must eliminate a Taken there for Esteves to hand over the keys to access the whole station to Sega. With the key, Sega can finally access Sheriff Tim Breaker’s room, where she will find the shotgun.

What is the solution for the Shotgun’s lock puzzle?

Getting the Pump-Action Shotgun is possibly not the challenging part, but decoding the code to unlock it is. There are clues in the office that will help Sega to unlock the gun. But many players are having trouble piecing together the clues. So, here is what they need to do.

The players should head to the sheriff’s table , where they will find some books and a number cipher .

, where they will find and a . Analyzing the cipher will reveal that each alphabet is assigned a number like A is 1, B is 2 , and so on. However, the alphabets with double-digit numbers only have their last digit, like J is 0 and K is 1 .

, and so on. However, the alphabets with double-digit numbers only have their last digit, like and . There are also many books on the table, but players should only care about the three UFO books . The clue is the first alphabet of those three authors’ surnames .

. The clue is the first alphabet of those . Sega gets the alphabets Q, B, and W from those three books, which turns out to be the code 723 to unlock the gun.

This is all the players need to do to get the Pump-Action Shotgun. But if they don’t want to decode the puzzle, they can directly use the code 723 to unlock the gun. With this, Sega has the best gun to take on the Takens.