Is the Old Gods of Asgard from Alan Wake 2 a real-life band?

Remedy Entertainment has created an exciting video game universe with Control and the Alan Wake series. There are many shared elements between the two, and one of them is the Old Gods of Asgard.

Like the past installments, this legendary metal band is again an immersive part of the gameplay. Many players might have headbanged to their music, hoping it would be a real band, and we can confirm that the group does exist in the real world. Here, we will discover how Old Gods of Asgard from Alan Wake 2 is linked to the real world.

Those who have played the original Alan Wake will remember Old Gods of Asgards clearly. It is a metal band formed by the sibling duo of Odin and Tor Anderson. The protagonist met the brothers in the first game at the Cauldron Lake Lodge, where they were undergoing treatment for dementia.

The Anderson brothers were among the few who survived the Dark Presence but at the cost of their mental state. They later help Alan Wake escape the Cauldron Lake Lodge and find his wife, Alice, in the first game. Moreover, their song “The Poet And The Muse” turned out to be the key and helped Alan progress.

Similarly, we hear OGoA’s “Take Contol” during the Ashtray Maze in Control, but they make a significant return in the newly released Alan Wake 2. In this game, we get to hear another banger called the “Herald of Darkness” which helps Alan fight against the Darkness.

Alan Wake 2 also reveals more about these old rockers. In fact, the new protagonist, Saga Anderson, is the granddaughter of Tor. So, she inherited the ability of True Sight that helps her to know the true intentions of an individual. Additionally, the Anderson brothers also team up with Saga to help her bring Lan back from the Dark Place by playing another of their hits, “Dark Ocean Summoning.”

Are the Old Gods of Asgard real?

Many Alan Wake fans might have wondered if the Old Gods of Asgard were real. After all, this in-game metal band is present on Spotify, where we can listen to all their songs from Alan Wake and Control. Also, OGoA is a verified artist on the music streaming platform with over 93,010 monthly listeners.

This presence in the real world might confuse many. The truth is the iconic metal band from the game is a product of Remedy Entertainment and the Finnish rock band Poets of the Fall. As a matter of fact, all OGoA music is created exclusively by Poets of the Fall.

The band’s lead vocalist, Marko Saaresto, was a childhood friend of Sam Lake, the creative director of Remedy Entertainment. Lake and the Finnish band first joined hands for Max Payne, where the former helped Saaresto create a song for the game. Since then, Remedy Entertainment and Poet of the Fall have worked together on several games, including the newly released Alan Wake 2.