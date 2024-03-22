mobile app bar

EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire This New Special Card

Ripan Majumdar
Published

EA FC 24 Alejandro Grimaldo

(Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 24 introduced a new player Squad Building Challenge (SBC), as part of the ongoing Ultimate Team campaign. Fans now have the opportunity to acquire the Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Team Birthday card.

With FIFA being rebranded to EA FC, the FUT Birthday also got changed to Ultimate Birthdays. This campaign celebrates the 15th anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode by providing selected player cards with a drastic boost to their stats and overall ratings along with new Playstyles+s. Moreover, EA has included not just present-day stars but also past Icons in this campaign.

The stats of the Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday card

The Spanish left-back has an 84-rated Rare Gold for his default Ultimate Team card, which is mostly used for completing SBCs. He has also been a part of the Team of the Week thrice, which gave him an 86,87, and 88-rated cards. Additionally, Grimaldo has an 88-rated Winter Wildcard, but all of them pale in comparison to the newly released 89-rated Ultimate Birthday.

Stats of Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team
Stats of Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. (Image via EA Sports)

Those looking for a fast fullback capable of exploiting the left flank should go for the new Grimaldo special card since it has 93-Pace and 91-Dribbling along with Incisive Pass and Anticipate Playstyles+s. This card will also be useful for those who need a good chemistry link with Spanish or Bundesliga players.

Steps to get this new special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

The new 89-rated Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday card is exclusive to its respective Squad Building Challenge (SBC). To acquire this new special card, fans will have to put together two squads of eleven players while meeting the requirements listed below.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga [Price - 24.1K]
Bundesliga [Price – 24.1K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • The team should consist of at least one Bundesliga player.
  • The overall rating for the team needs to be over 84.

Spain

Spain [Price - 60.2K]
Spain [Price – 60.2K] (Image via EA Sports)
  • The team should consist of at least one Spanish player.
  • The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.
  • The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

Players should have at least 84,000 Ultimate Team coins if they want to buy every single required card from the transfer market. They can also use fodder cards, which will lower the amount of coins needed. Additionally, if players have a shortage of coins and cards, participating in Ultimate Team matches will help them acquire more.

We recommend players complete the Alejandro Grimaldo Ultimate Birthday SBC, as they will be getting their hands on an incredible left-back. Hence, even if there are higher-rated cards in the same position, this 89-rated Ultimate Birthday edition is still a great off-the-bench option.

