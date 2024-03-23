EA FC 24 Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday SBC: Steps to Acquire This New Special Card

The ongoing Ultimate Birthday promo got more interesting with a new player Squad Building Challenge (SBC) joining EA FC 24. Fans can now add the Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Team Birthday card to their team.



The Ultimate Birthday is a campaign to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the introduction of Ultimate Team to this soccer simulation series. The promo provides drastic stats and overall rating enhancement along with new Playstyles+s to the selected players. Additionally, apart from present-day stars, EA Sports has also added Icons to the Ultimate Birthday promo.



The stats of the Aurelien Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday card

The Frenchman has an 84-rated Rare Gold as his default Ultimate Team card that serves no other purpose than fodder for completing SBCs at this point in the game. However, Tchouameni has finally received his first special edition in the game, the 91-rated Ultimate Birthday. This new card is a huge upgrade over his default card that fans will love having on their squads.

This new card has some of the most well-balanced stats, which will enable fans to use it not only as a center defensive midfielder (CDM) but also as a center midfielder (CM) and center back (CB) similar to how Tchouameni plays for Real Madrid. Aside from giving multi-positional coverage, it will also provide good chemistry links with LaLiga and French players.

Steps to get this new special card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

This new 91-rated Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday card is unavailable in card packs and the Transfer Market, as it’s an SBC-exclusive reward. So, fans have to assemble ten squads of eleven players while following the requirements listed below.

Real Madrid

The team should consist of at least one Real Madrid player.

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 85.

France

The team should consist of at least one French player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 86.

Top Form

The team should consist of at least one TOTW player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

LaLiga

The team should consist of at least one LALIGA EA SPORTS player.

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 87.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

88-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 88.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 89.

89-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 89.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 90.

90-Rated Squad

The overall rating for the team needs to be over 90.

Since fans will have to build ten teams, many of which are high-rated, they should have a minimum of 1.73 million Ultimate Team coins to buy the required cards from the Transfer Market. Although the cost can be lowered with fodder cards, and playing Ultimate Team matches will replenish coins and packs as required.



We suggest fans acquire this 91-rated Tchouameni Ultimate Birthday card before the related SBC expires because of its multi-positional coverage. Moreover, since it is an expensive card, fans should start collecting coins and players for it, instead of trying their luck with gamble SBCs.