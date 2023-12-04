Rockstar Forced to Release GTA 6 Trailer Early Following Major Leaks Online

If past events are anything to go by, one cannot blame fans for believing the GTA 6 trailer would leak before its official announcement date. Well, if the immeasurable anticipation surrounding Rockstar’s next open-world crime title makes you think so, we have to admit that you were right. In fact, the leak was so widespread this time around that instead of trying to plug the holes, Rockstar themselves released the official trailer on their YouTube channel more than twelve hours before the scheduled time.

As previously predicted, GTA 6 will feature two playable characters, with one being Lucia. Although Rockstar has yet to confirm the name of the male character, the trailer makes it seem like the story will start with Lucia making her way out of prison with the aim of making a name for herself. Likewise, Rockstar also confirmed that GTA 6 will take place in Miami, aka Vice City, while a few shots of the rolling countryside do give us an idea about the massive scale of the game world.

Interestingly, most of the trailer follows Lucia and her male companion as they take on jobs, rob stores, participate in different races, and get involved in high-speed police chases. Moreover, the studio also confirmed that the two main characters will be in a romantic relationship and decisions players take during the course of the game will affect their lives. Last but definitely not least, it seems like social media will play a massive part in GTA 6’s narrative and players might even be able to create TiKTok-esque videos before sharing them with their friends.

When will GTA 6 be released?

This is the massive question on everyone’s mind and we cannot blame you for not wanting to wait any longer. However, fans would never want an unfinished game, and considering the importance Rockstar gives to details, they will never release GTA 6 until players can experience it just the way the developers have envisioned.

Well, from the looks of it, GTA 6 will still need a few more months in the oven until it is completely cooked. In fact, Rockstar debuted the logo for the upcoming game in the reveal trailer and even officially announced that GTA 6 will be releasing in 2025.