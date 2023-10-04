All of the 16 Music Discs in Minecraft and Where to Find Them

Music Discs provide a beautiful experience in Minecraft. They are imbued with surreal tunes that make Minecraft feel alive. This guide will look at how you can find every single one of those music discs.

Sound design plays an important role in most video games and Minecraft is no different. There is a distinct sound to everything in the game and you can tell that the developers have put a lot of effort into making them distinguishable. These sounds can create a blissful experience and allow you to feel on a deeper level. There are certain music pieces related to areas, biomes, and so on.

Another recognizable aspect of Minecraft’s potent sound design is the Music Discs. These discs let you experience Minecraft in all its glory and provide you with a way to listen to beautiful music pieces, whenever you want, in the game. That being said, let us take a look at how you can find all 16 of these music discs in Minecraft.

Contents

List of All 16 Music Discs in Minecraft and Their Locations

16. Music Disc 13

15. Cat

14. Blocks

13. Chirp

12. Far

11. Mall

10. Mellohi

9. Stal

8. Strad

7. Ward

6. Music Disc 11

5. Wait

4. Otherside

3. Music Disc 5

2. Pigstep

1. Relic

There are 16 different discs scattered throughout the Minecraft world. Finding them is no piece of cake since their drop rate is really low. However, with proper knowledge, you can increase the likelihood of finding it since you will know what areas to search.

Each of those discs has a different theme and music so collecting them is worth the time. Plus you will get to explore what Minecraft has to offer since you can visit multiple biomes to find them. Let us see where these discs are.

16. Music Disc 13

This peculiar disc has sounds that are similar to the ones you hear underground in the caves. It is slightly unsettling and has horror aspects to it. In addition, there is a certain point in the disc where it goes silent for 13 seconds. The music in this disc resembles those low synth tunes you hear in surreal scenarios in movies.

You can find this disc by exploring different dungeons and ancient cities. The drop chances for each of them are:

Dungeons: 21.5%

21.5% Ancient Cities : 16.1%

: 16.1% Woodland Mansions – 21.8%

The chances are higher in comparison to the other discs out there. You can check out the video above if you want to listen to the disc.

15. Cat

As you can tell by the name of this disc, the soundtrack inside it is pleasant and nice to listen to. It has a myriad of ascending and descending piano notes. You might have heard these kinds of sounds in a timelapse video. There are multiple ways you can find this disc.

Firstly, a creeper who gets killed by a skeleton or a stray has a chance to drop this item. In terms of proper drops, you can find them in dungeons and woodland mansions. The drop rates for them are:

Dungeons: 21.5%

21.5% Ancient Cities : 16.1%

: 16.1% Woodland Mansions – 21.8%

Check out the video above to listen to the disc’s sound.

14. Blocks

Blocks sound like a shifting synth-wave rhythm with lots of highs and lows. It is the perfect tune to dance to. It has funky interruptions with trumpet-like sounds breaking the synth notes. The consistent beats resemble a metronome. However, it is harder to obtain than most of the other discs on this list.

You can only find this particular disc when a skeleton or a stray kills a creeper which is extremely rare. The drop chance after that is close to 8.33%. It’s just a case of being in the right place at the right time. You can check out how the disc sounds in the video above.

13. Chirp

If you liked playing Bioshock and the soundtrack in it, then you will love this particular disc, It sounds like a vinyl recording of a slow waltz dance track with hints of violins and synth music in it. It even has a 1970 Mattel-style soundtrack hidden deep inside for you to spot.

The only way you can receive this disc is through a skeleton or a stray killing a creeper. As we discussed in the previous disc, the chances of the drop are 8.33%. Check out the video above to listen to the track.

12. Far

This gives the feeling of being stuck in an off-world with beautiful scenery all around. If you have ever seen Life of Pi, it would fit beautifully in the scene where the main character is floating in the sea at night with all the nightlife. It has occasional showerings of synth beats in between pleasant stretched notes.

The chance to get this is the same as other discs. It has an 8.33% drop rate and you can get it if a creeper is killed by a skeleton or a stray.

11. Mall

If you are a fan of Lofi music and want something calm to study and relax, then this music disc is the perfect one for you. With melodic piano tunes and synth drag notes, it is a subtle and beautiful music piece to experience. As the piece goes on, new elements keep getting added which makes it more complex. However, it sticks to its theme and does it really well.

Again, you can only find it if a creeper is killed by a skeleton. Even then the drop chance is 8.33%. To listen to this piece of music, click on the video above.

10. Mellohi

If it is your first time listening to this piece of music, you will feel a little lost since it is a blend of melancholic harmonies and sneaky music that a Main Character investigates or sneaks around to. You can expect this spooky blend of piano and drums to grace a scene where a person is looking to avoid being spotted or caught.

Now, there are different ways to find this music disc according to the Java and Bedrock versions. In the Java version, you can get this through the creeper drop but if you are in Bedrock, you will have to find it inside a buried treasure chest. The chances of doing so are 18.9%.

9. Stal

This one is a slow-burning jazz tune that will stay in your mind for quite a while. This piece is perfect for studying and writing sessions. There is a pang of nostalgia that sets in after a certain point of this piece that takes you back to your childhood.

You can get this in the same way as the other ones. Get a skeleton or stray to kill a creeper. The drop rate is 8.33%. Check the video to experience this piece of music.

8. Strad

This music piece is something you would hear in Stardew Valley or Pokemon. It has a sneaky sort of vibe that perfectly encapsulates a character exploring and discovering new things in a forest or a place of interest. The pleasant tropical vibe is something that is perfect for a game like Minecraft.

You can find this music disc just like the other ones we listed previously. It also has the same drop rate. You can listen to the disk by clicking the video above.

7. Ward

There is a vinyl crackle in this piece you can immediately hear as soon as it starts. But aside from that, it is a blend of retro-futuristic music that you would listen to in a battle in action movies. The beginning itself is borrowed from Chopin’s funeral march.

The electronic and upbeat tunes remind us of the Thor Ragnarok soundtrack. You can clearly hear the difference in the synth and various percussion-based notes that pour out of this piece. This music disc has the same probability of dropping as the other ones. Check out the video above to experience it.

6. Music Disc 11

This sounds more like a local recording done with a recorder. It has spooky undertones with no background music. Just random sounds of the person recording it. There are various sounds you can clearly hear like loud sweeps, finger tapping, deliberate breathing and so much more.

This music piece is one of the most mysterious pieces out of all the recordings in the game. It has the same drop rate as any other music disc on this list. You can listen to this creepy piece of sound by clicking on the video above. Just a reminder you can get it when a creeper is killed by a stray or a skeleton.

5. Wait

Wait is a unique piece of music that you would listen to while studying. It borrows heavily from Asian culture and blends it with modern electronic music. You will know what we are talking about when you listen to it. It has drawn-out high notes with electric sweeps.

The drop rate and location of this music disc are similar to the Mellohi one. In the Java version you can find it when a skeleton kills a creeper and in the Bedrock version, you can find it inside a buried treasure chest. The drop rate for both of these occurrences is 8.33% and 18.9% respectively.

4. Otherside

This is undoubtedly one of the most popular music discs in Minecraft and for good reason. The upbeat and modern feel of the music in this piece complements the nature of Minecraft perfectly. It has been used in countless videos and has a place in every Minecraft player’s heart.

This one is also unique because you can find it in ancient cities, dungeons, and woodland mansions with varying drop rates. This one is extremely rare and quite different from every other disc on this list. The drop rates for the disc are below.

Dungeons: 3.1%

3.1% Ancient Cities : 8.4%

: 8.4% Woodland Mansions – 2.5%

3. Music Disc 5

Music Disc 5 is a unique one in comparison to the other ones on this list due to a variety of reasons. One of the reasons is because you cannot pinpoint a theme to this particular piece of music. There are a myriad of sound effects and notes that can fit any situation and make for any overall trippy music piece that has the potential to be the most unhinged piece in the game.

This one has soft and calm melodies but also unsettling sounds. Another reason why it is different than other discs is because you can craft them in the game. For that, you will need to find 9 fragments of this disc. You can find them in ancient cities by exploring caves or facing the Warden. The drop rate is 29.8%.

2. Pigstep

Another special soundtrack that blends electronic music and synths really well, the Pigstep is one of the best soundtracks in Minecraft. It sounds like something out of Valorant and sounds so beautiful. It is a unique soundtrack with modern hip-hop-type beats. Even obtaining it is different than most of the other OSTs.

Now, to find this music disc, you will have to make your way over to the Bastion Remnant. Over there, you will have a 5.6% chance of finding it inside the Bastion treasure chests. To listen to the tunes of this music disc you can check out the video above.

1. Relic

The most recent music disc that came out with the 1.20 update. The Relic music disc does not disappoint. It has synth-wave beats broken up into different sections that make the disc something to go after. This 8-bit soundtrack is unique and has sweetened the 1.20 update.

If you want to find this particular piece, you will need to find some suspicious gravel in Trail Ruins. Once you do, brush them and start searching. There is an 8.3% chance of you finding the music disc.

These music discs are optional and you do not need to find them to progress in Minecraft. However, not finding them is missing out on a lot of adventure and fun. Not to mention, you get to keep these beautiful soundtracks in your collection.