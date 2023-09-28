All Minecraft Achievements You Can Earn

Minecraft is a vast game and you will need to learn multiple things to completely master the mechanics. Achievements are proof of your effort, so here is each of them you can unlock in Minecraft.

The best part about Minecraft’s achievements is that it is all progression-related. So you will literally obtain achievements for advancing and getting better at the game. However, these are achievements that are related to various fields in the game such as cooking, exploring, hunting, collection and so much more, you will see what we are talking about.

This checklist ensures that you can get 100% of the achievements in Minecraft and completely explore what the game has to offer. Without further ado, let us see what these achievements mean and how to achieve them.

Contents

List of all the Achievements in Minecraft

First Category: The Basics

Second Category: Animals

Third Category: Farming, Cooking and Eating

Fourth Category: Bees, Wax and Honey

Fifth Category: Exploration

Sixth Category: Combat and Monsters

Seventh Category: Villages, Trading. Redstone and Automation

Eighth Category: Diamonds, Enchanting and Enchantments

Ninth Category: Underwater

Tenth Category: The Nether and The End

As you can see in the Contents section above, we have Ten different categories of Minecraft achievements that document various progressions in the game. Starting from the basics, we move on to crafting, exploring, enchanting, and visiting other dimensions as well.

That being said, there are 122 achievements in total you need to complete to get 100%. It is a long journey but you can achieve it 10x faster if you know what you are doing. We will break down the achievements, what to do with them, and what rewards you can get by completing them below.

First Category: The Basics

There are 18 achievements in this category.

Getting Wood: Pick up a piece of wood. The reward is a Lumberjack shirt top.

Pick up a piece of wood. The reward is a Lumberjack shirt top. Taking Inventory: Open the Inventory. There are no rewards for this achievement.

Open the Inventory. There are no rewards for this achievement. Benchmarking: You need to make a crafting table out of four wooden blocks. The reward are tool belt trouser bottoms.

You need to make a crafting table out of four wooden blocks. The reward are tool belt trouser bottoms. Time to Mine: Use sticks and planks made of wood to make a pickaxe from the crafting table. The reward is a miner headband.

Use sticks and planks made of wood to make a pickaxe from the crafting table. The reward is a miner headband. MOAR Tools: Using the same material, make one hoe, one pickaxe, one shovel, and one axe. There are no rewards for this achievement.

Using the same material, make one hoe, one pickaxe, one shovel, and one axe. There are no rewards for this achievement. Getting an Upgrade: Make a better version of a pickaxe. There are no rewards for this achievement.

Make a better version of a pickaxe. There are no rewards for this achievement. Hot Topic: Make a furnace using eight cobblestones. The reward is a furnace mask.

Make a furnace using eight cobblestones. The reward is a furnace mask. Renewable Energy: Make more charcoal by smelting wood trunks using charcoal. The reward is a wind turbine back item.

Make more charcoal by smelting wood trunks using charcoal. The reward is a wind turbine back item. Cow Tipper: Harvest some leather. The reward is a faceplant emoji.

Harvest some leather. The reward is a faceplant emoji. Acquire Hardware: Smelt iron to make iron ingots. The reward is a hammer emote.

Smelt iron to make iron ingots. The reward is a hammer emote. Chestful of Cobblestone: Mine 27 stacks or 1728 cobblestones and place them inside a chest to get this achievement. The reward is the cobblestone skin base.

Mine 27 stacks or 1728 cobblestones and place them inside a chest to get this achievement. The reward is the cobblestone skin base. It’s a Sign: Craft and then place an oak sign. There is no reward for this achievement.

Craft and then place an oak sign. There is no reward for this achievement. Iron Man: Design and equip a full suit of iron armor. There is no reward for this achievement.

Design and equip a full suit of iron armor. There is no reward for this achievement. Pot Planter: Craft a flower pot and place it anywhere you want. The reward is a flower pot shoe footwear.

Craft a flower pot and place it anywhere you want. The reward is a flower pot shoe footwear. Tie Dye Outfit: Get a cauldron and then use it to dye all 4 leather armor pieces. There is no reward for this achievement.

Get a cauldron and then use it to dye all 4 leather armor pieces. There is no reward for this achievement. Fruit on the Loom: Make a banner using an enchanted apple stencil. There is no reward for this achievement.

Second Category: Animals

There are 16 achievements in this category.

Leader of the Pack: Find and make friends with at least 5 wolves. The reward is a wolf mask headwear.

Find and make friends with at least 5 wolves. The reward is a wolf mask headwear. Lion Hunter: Get an ocelot to trust you. There is no reward for this quest.

Get an ocelot to trust you. There is no reward for this quest. Repopulation: Use two pieces of wheat to breed cows. The reward is a cowbell necklace outerwear.

Use two pieces of wheat to breed cows. The reward is a cowbell necklace outerwear. Have a Shearful Day: Craft and then use shears to get wool from sheep. There is no reward for this quest.

Craft and then use shears to get wool from sheep. There is no reward for this quest. Rainbow Collection: Gather 16 wool colors. The reward is a rainbow sweater top.

Gather 16 wool colors. The reward is a rainbow sweater top. When Pigs Fly: Put a saddle on a pig, ride it, and let it get hurt from fall damage. The reward is winged pig boots footwear.

Put a saddle on a pig, ride it, and let it get hurt from fall damage. The reward is winged pig boots footwear. Saddle Up: Find and tame a horse. The reward is cowpoke chaps bottom.

Find and tame a horse. The reward is cowpoke chaps bottom. Artificial Selection: Breed a horse and donkey to make a mule. The reward is a horse mask headwear.

Breed a horse and donkey to make a mule. The reward is a horse mask headwear. So I Got That Going for Me: Lead a caravan with at least 5 llamas present in it. There is no reward for this achievement.

Lead a caravan with at least 5 llamas present in it. There is no reward for this achievement. Zoologist: Use bamboo to breed two pandas. There is no reward for this achievement.

Use bamboo to breed two pandas. There is no reward for this achievement. Where have you been?: Got a gift from a tamed cat in the morning. The reward is a kitty face headwear.

Got a gift from a tamed cat in the morning. The reward is a kitty face headwear. Plethora of Cats: Make friends with 20 different stray cats. There is no reward.

Make friends with 20 different stray cats. There is no reward. Whatever Floats Your Goat: Get in a boat with a goat and float. There is no reward for this.

Get in a boat with a goat and float. There is no reward for this. The Healing Power of Friendship!: Win a fight after teaming up with an axolotl. There is no reward for this.

Win a fight after teaming up with an axolotl. There is no reward for this. Birthday Song: Have an allay drop a cake on a note block. There is no reward for this.

Have an allay drop a cake on a note block. There is no reward for this. With Our Powers Combined! Have all of the 3 frog lights in your inventory. There is no reward for this.

Third Category: Farming, Cooking and Eating

You can get 7 achievements in this category.

Pork Chop: Cook and eat a pork chop, pretty simple. No reward.

Cook and eat a pork chop, pretty simple. No reward. Delicious Fish: Catch and eat a fish. No reward.

Catch and eat a fish. No reward. Bake Bread: Get wheat and bake it into bread. The reward is a chef’s hat headwear.

Get wheat and bake it into bread. The reward is a chef’s hat headwear. Iron Belly: Starve and then stop your starvation using rotten flesh. No reward.

Starve and then stop your starvation using rotten flesh. No reward. The Lie: Bake a cake using eggs, wheat, milk, and sugar. No reward.

Bake a cake using eggs, wheat, milk, and sugar. No reward. Rabbit Season: Catch, cook, and eat rabbit meat. No reward.

Catch, cook, and eat rabbit meat. No reward. Time for Stew: Give anyone some suspicious stew. The reward is a witch’s robe outerwear.

Fourth Category: Bees, Wax and Honey

There are four different achievements in this section.

Bee our guest: Use a campfire to collect honey from a beehive without aggravating the bees. No reward.

Use a campfire to collect honey from a beehive without aggravating the bees. No reward. Total Beelocation: Move and place a beehive with bees inside using silk touch. No reward.

Move and place a beehive with bees inside using silk touch. No reward. Sticky Situation: Slow down your fall by sliding down on a honey block. The reward is a beekeeper suit outerwear.

Slow down your fall by sliding down on a honey block. The reward is a beekeeper suit outerwear. Wax on, Wax off: Apply and remove wax from copper blocks. No reward.

Fifth Category: Exploration

There are nine different achievements you can unlock in this section by wandering around the world.

Adventuring Time: Discover 17 different biomes. The reward is a pickaxe emote.

Discover 17 different biomes. The reward is a pickaxe emote. Passing the Time: Play for 100 days. The reward is “very long hair” hair.

Play for 100 days. The reward is “very long hair” hair. Map Room: Place 9 fully explore adjacent maps in a 3 by 3 square in 9 frames. No reward.

Place 9 fully explore adjacent maps in a 3 by 3 square in 9 frames. No reward. Sound of Music: Play music from a jukebox in a meadow. No reward.

Play music from a jukebox in a meadow. No reward. Trampoline: Bounce 30 blocks upward from a slime block. The reward is a slime skin base.

Bounce 30 blocks upward from a slime block. The reward is a slime skin base. Beam Me Up: Teleport 100 meters from a single throw of an Ender Pearl. The reward is an Abduction emote.

Teleport 100 meters from a single throw of an Ender Pearl. The reward is an Abduction emote. Me Gold!: Find and dig up a buried treasure. No reward.

Find and dig up a buried treasure. No reward. Top of the World: Place a scaffolding to the world limit. No reward.

Place a scaffolding to the world limit. No reward. Caves & Cliffs: Freefall from the top of the world limit to the bottom and survive. No reward.

Sixth Category: Combat and Monsters

There are 14 achievements you can get in this category.

Monster Hunter: Destroy a monster. No reward.

Destroy a monster. No reward. Archer: Kill a creeper using arrows. The reward is an archer quiver back item.

Kill a creeper using arrows. The reward is an archer quiver back item. Sniper Duel: Kill a skeleton more than 50 meters away with an arrow. No reward.

Kill a skeleton more than 50 meters away with an arrow. No reward. Overkill: Deal nine hearts of damage to an enemy in one hit. No reward.

Deal nine hearts of damage to an enemy in one hit. No reward. Camouflage: Kill a mob while wearing the same mob head. The reward is a creeper costume outwear.

Kill a mob while wearing the same mob head. The reward is a creeper costume outwear. Taste of Your Own Medicine. Poison a witch with a splash potion. No reward.

Poison a witch with a splash potion. No reward. Body Guard: Make an iron golem. No reward.

Make an iron golem. No reward. Feeling Ill: Defeat an evoker. The reward is a Vex Wings back item.

Defeat an evoker. The reward is a Vex Wings back item. Cheating Death: Use the totem of undying to stop from dying. The reward is the fake death emote.

Use the totem of undying to stop from dying. The reward is the fake death emote. Kill the Beast!: Kill a ravager. No reward.

Kill a ravager. No reward. We’re being attacked! : Trigger a pillager raid. No reward.

: Trigger a pillager raid. No reward. Sound the Alarm!: Ring the bell with a hostile enemy in the village. The reward is a fake villager nose face item.

Ring the bell with a hostile enemy in the village. The reward is a fake villager nose face item. I’ve got a bad feeling about this: Kill a pillager captain. No reward.

Kill a pillager captain. No reward. Bullseye: Hit the bullseye on a target block. The reward is a bullseye top.

Seventh Category: Villages, Trading. Redstone and Automation

There are 10 different achievements you can unlock in this category.

Zombie Doctor: Cure a zombie villager. The reward is a Plague Doctor Mask headwear.

Cure a zombie villager. The reward is a Plague Doctor Mask headwear. The Haggler: Spend 30 emeralds trading with villagers. The reward is an Emerald Suit Coat outerwear.

Spend 30 emeralds trading with villagers. The reward is an Emerald Suit Coat outerwear. Treasure Hunter: Acquire a map from the cartographer in a villager and enter the structure on the map. The reward is an Archaeologist’s Hat headwear.

Acquire a map from the cartographer in a villager and enter the structure on the map. The reward is an Archaeologist’s Hat headwear. Buy Low, Sell High: Trade for the best price. No reward.

Trade for the best price. No reward. Master Trader: Trade for 1000 emeralds. No reward.

Trade for 1000 emeralds. No reward. Star trader: Trade with a villager at the build height limit. No reward.

Trade with a villager at the build height limit. No reward. On A Rail: Travel by a minecart to at least 500m from the starting point. The reward is a Conductor Hat headwear.

Travel by a minecart to at least 500m from the starting point. The reward is a Conductor Hat headwear. Freight Station: Use a hopper and move an item from the minecart to a chest. No reward.

Use a hopper and move an item from the minecart to a chest. No reward. Dispense With This: Build a dispenser. No reward.

Build a dispenser. No reward. Inception: Push a piston with a piston, then pull the original piston with that piston. No reward.

Eighth Category: Diamonds, Enchanting and Enchantments

There are eight different achievements you can get from these categories.

Diamonds to you!: Throw diamonds at any player. The reward is a Diamonds to you! emote.

Throw diamonds at any player. The reward is a Diamonds to you! emote. DIAMONDS! : Find diamonds using your iron tools. The reward is a Diamond Crown headwear.

: Find diamonds using your iron tools. The reward is a Diamond Crown headwear. Enchanter: Craft an Enchanted Table. The reward is an Enchanters Hat headwear.

Craft an Enchanted Table. The reward is an Enchanters Hat headwear. Librarian: Build bookshelves to enhance the enchanted table. No reward.

Build bookshelves to enhance the enchanted table. No reward. Stayin’ Frosty: Swim in lava while possessing fire resistance. No reward.

Swim in lava while possessing fire resistance. No reward. Overpowered: Eat an enchanted apple. The reward is a Diamond Bod base.

Eat an enchanted apple. The reward is a Diamond Bod base. Let It Go!: Use the frost walker boots and walk at least one block on frozen water in a deep ocean. No reward.

Use the frost walker boots and walk at least one block on frozen water in a deep ocean. No reward. Disenchanted: Use a grindstone to get experience from an enchanted item. No reward.

Ninth Category: Underwater

There are 12 achievements in this category.

Free Diver: Stay underwater for two minutes. The reward is an Underwater Dancing emote.

Stay underwater for two minutes. The reward is an Underwater Dancing emote. Atlantis? : Find an underwater ruin. No reward.

: Find an underwater ruin. No reward. Castaway: Eat nothing but dried kelp for three days straight in the game. The reward is a Shredded Shirt top.

Eat nothing but dried kelp for three days straight in the game. The reward is a Shredded Shirt top. Ahoy!: Discover a shipwreck. No reward.

Discover a shipwreck. No reward. I am a Marine Biologist: Collect fish in a bucket. No reward.

Collect fish in a bucket. No reward. Sleep with the Fishes: Spend a whole day underwater. No reward.

Spend a whole day underwater. No reward. Alternative Fuel: Use a kelp block to power a furnace. The reward is a Power Core outerwear.

Use a kelp block to power a furnace. The reward is a Power Core outerwear. Do a Barrel Roll!: Use a Riptide to give yourself a boost. No reward.

Use a Riptide to give yourself a boost. No reward. One Pickle, Two Pickle, Sea Pickle, Four: Place four sea pickles in a group. No reward.

Place four sea pickles in a group. No reward. Moskstraumen: Activate a conduit. The reward is a Glub Glub headwear.

Activate a conduit. The reward is a Glub Glub headwear. Dry Spell: Dry a sponge in a furnace. The reward is a Spongy Skin base.

Dry a sponge in a furnace. The reward is a Spongy Skin base. The Deep End: Defeat an elder guardian. No reward.

Tenth Category: The Nether and The End

There are 19 achievements in this category.

Into The Nether: Light a nether portal. The reward is a Feel the Nether Skin base.

Light a nether portal. The reward is a Feel the Nether Skin base. Into Fire: Recieve a blaze rod. No reward.

Recieve a blaze rod. No reward. Local Brewery: Brew a potion. No reward.

Brew a potion. No reward. Return to Sender: Destroy a ghast with a fireball. No reward.

Destroy a ghast with a fireball. No reward. Oooh, shiny! : Distract a piglin using gold. The reward is a Golden Watch glove.

: Distract a piglin using gold. The reward is a Golden Watch glove. Hot tourist destination: Visit all of the Nether Biomes. The reward is I’m on fire!? outerwear.

Visit all of the Nether Biomes. The reward is I’m on fire!? outerwear. Feels Like Home: Ride a strider on a lava lake in the Overworld. No reward.

Ride a strider on a lava lake in the Overworld. No reward. The Beginning?: Spawn a wither. No reward.

Spawn a wither. No reward. The Beaconator: Create and fully power a beacon. No reward.

Create and fully power a beacon. No reward. Cover me in debris: Wear full Netherite armor. No reward.

Wear full Netherite armor. No reward. The End?: Enter an end portal. No reward.

Enter an end portal. No reward. You Need a Mint: Collect dragon’s breath in a glass bottle. No reward.

Collect dragon’s breath in a glass bottle. No reward. The End: Kill the enderdragon. No reward.

Kill the enderdragon. No reward. The End… Again…: Respawn the enderdragon. No reward.

Respawn the enderdragon. No reward. Great View From Up Here: Levitate up to 50 blocks from the attacks of a shulker. No reward.

Levitate up to 50 blocks from the attacks of a shulker. No reward. Super Sonic: Use Elytra to fly through a 1 by 1 gap while moving faster than 40 m/s. No reward.

Use Elytra to fly through a 1 by 1 gap while moving faster than 40 m/s. No reward. Organizational Wizard: Name a shulker box with an anvil. No reward.

Name a shulker box with an anvil. No reward. Sneak 100: Sneak next to a shulk sensor without triggering it. No reward.

Sneak next to a shulk sensor without triggering it. No reward. It Spreads: Kill a mob next to a catalyst. No rewards.

These are all the achievements in Minecraft.