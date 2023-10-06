It is that time of the year again when Minecraft players gather together and vote for their favorite mobs to make their way into the game. Here is everything you need to know about the Minecraft Mob Vote in 2023.

Advertisement

Every year the creators of Minecraft, Mojang have a traditional Mob Vote which decides which mob will make it to the game in the next major update. The previous year’s winner was the Sniffer Mob which made its way into the game along with other features like Archeology and more.

Mojang is back again with another Mob Vote and this year we have three candidates as well. This guide will look through all three candidates and how you can vote for your favorite mob in the game. Without further ado, let us discuss the Minecraft 2023 Mob Vote.

Advertisement

Contents

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: Everything You Need to Know

Crab

Armadillo

Penguin

How to Vote for Your Favorite Mob

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: Everything You Need to Know

There are three different candidates the players can choose from. The first one is the Crab the second one is the Armadillo and the third is the Penguin. We will discuss the details and everything we know about them in the upcoming sections. The best part is that the players get to choose what they want.

It is a crucial decision as it will affect the functioning of the game going forward so players have to think twice before casting their votes. In the final section, we will discuss the voting details of the event and how you can cast your own votes so you can participate in this decision.

Crab

The very first mob that players get to select in the 2023 Mob Vote is the Crab. You can check out the introduction video of the creature above. Not much is known about this mob. In the video, however, the Crab is described as a mob that lives in Mangrove Swamps.

It is seen as a blue-colored mob with a big claw that is “handy for building.” That mob will also be able to climb onto walls that are vertical which is one of the coolest features seen for a mob. The only mob aside from Crabs who can do that are Spiders.

Advertisement

In addition, the claw itself can be a really handy tool if one combines it with a bow and uses the claws as a grappling hook. The Tinies in the video also mentioned that the crab claw extends, this can be an indication of how useful it can be for building.

Armadillo

Up next, we have the Armadillo. The Armadillo is a cute little cube-shaped creature that lives in warm biomes like the Savannah. The Tinies also said that the creature drops scutes which is useful for crafting armor for wolves. This armor can strengthen your wolf’s defense and make them better for the battles that you partake in.

However, we do not know how they are going to drop those scutes. Will they be dropping it randomly or only after they are killed?

Penguin

Last but certainly not least, we have the Penguin mob. The Penguin mob are cute and cuddly sea creatures that players will be able to find in stony shore biomes. They are fast swimmers and can help you make your boat faster so that you can get to your destination faster. They can also walk on land but are much faster in the water.

There are still a few questions on how they would make the boat faster exactly. This indicates we will have to tame them to take advantage of their ability. We will find out in due time.

How to Vote for Your Favorite Mob

Minecraft players can caste their votes in three different ways:

In a Bedrock Server

Using the Minecraft Launcher

Using the Official Minecraft Website

The voting is set to begin on October 13th at 1 PM EDT and will last exactly for 48 hours and 15 minutes. Therefore, the mob vote will approximately end on October 15th at 1:15 PM EDT. This much time is enough for most of the community to get around the information and choose who they want in the game.