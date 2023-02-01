QTCinderella and Ludwig have been dating since 2020. In a tweet, Ludwig confirmed to be in a relationship with his fellow streamer. Since then both streamers have also been hosting streams together.

The duo has been active on their social media and the display of the relationship has a lot of people rooting for the couple.

Are QTCinderella and Ludwig still together?

I can confirm that I and @qtcinderella are dating — Ludwig(@LudwigAhgren) May 17, 2020

It has been almost three years since Ludwig and QTCinderella went public with their relationship. Fans of the duo have been wondering whether the power couple is still together. Fans will be delighted to know that the streamer couple is still together and is going strong.

In May 2020, Ludwig announced his relationship on Twitter, and the tweet went viral. Since then, QTCinderella and Ludwig have posted photos together on their accounts.

How did Ludwig and QTCinderella meet?

In a video uploaded on YouTube, Ludwig explained how they met online for the first time. In the video, he narrates the whole incident and said:

“Two years ago over summer here’s how it started… QT was like ‘Hey I’m gonna be in town to design a wedding it was like a friend’s wedding.’

“I think she said she was gonna be at and it was over summer and she was gonna like do the cake for it, I think. That’s what she told me. It turns out that was a huge f**king lie. I know it sounds like I’m making this up… It’s because it was all a lie.”

In the video, Cinderella joins Ludwig and both of them continue their story. With a lot of cute anecdotes they both explained how they met for the first few times.

It is tough to point out the exact date when they both started dating but it was around that time. The timeline that was shared by the YouTube star matches the story that the couple shared in the video.

