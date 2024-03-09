The Sequel to Ubisoft’s Award-Winning Title Valiant Hearts Can Be Played on Mainstream Platforms Without a Netflix Subscription

Ubisoft has always been criticized for lack of originality, but they proved haters wrong with the release of the 2014 award-winning puzzle adventure Valiant Hearts: The Great War. The developers also released a sequel to the 2014 title in 2023 but it was exclusively available on Android and iOS smartphones through Netflix. However, now that the title is available on all mainstream platforms, fans can enjoy it even without a Netflix subscription.



The 2014-released puzzle adventure title was a marvelous feat, as fans praised it for its themes, visuals, and animation. Valiant Hearts also helped fans explore the horrors of industrial war with a heart-wrenching narrative for which it even won the “Best Narrative” at The Game Awards 2014.

Valiant Hearts was originally released on PC, PlayStation 3/4, and Xbox 360/One. Ubisoft later released it on other platforms like smartphones, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia. However, fans were disappointed when the Frech studio revealed the sequel, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, would be released exclusively for smartphones via Netflix.

There has been a lot of growth in the mobile gaming sector. However, a majority of fans still like to enjoy their games on a big screen. After experiencing The Great War on console and PC, there was a dedicated community of fans who wanted a similar experience for Coming Home. So, they also requested Ubisoft to release the game for PC and console. Thankfully, Ubisoft listened to their fans, and in 2024, made the sequel available directly on mainstream platforms, without forcing users to go through Netflix.



What is the Valiant Hearts sequel all about?

Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a direct sequel to 2014’s The Great War. So, this sequel contains the same storytelling and visual aspects the former is praised for. Ubisoft did not disappoint when it came to the heartbreaking narrative while the visuals are something to behold.



The 2023-released puzzle adventure is set in World War I and resolves around five characters. The game tells the stories of the fighter pilot George, the sailor Ernst, the medic Anna, the infantryman James, and the French engineer Freddie.

Throughout the game, the narrative switches between the individual and shared stories of the five characters. However, this game is not meant for those who are looking for action-packed gameplay. Instead, like 2014’s The Great War, the sequel Coming Home relies heavily on its plot.

It would take nearly 2.5 hours to complete Valiant Hearts: Coming Home. So, fans can definetly enjoy the visual story experience for a couple of hours now that it is available on PC and current-gen consoles.