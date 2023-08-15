Baldur’s Gate 3 Players will soon be able to change appearances mid-game

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have spent over 88 years combined in the game’s character creator since its release. Recently, the developers, Larian Studios, revealed a planned update that will allow players to customize their characters mid-game.

Character creation is integral to any RPG, as they offer a deeper level of immersion. Players are known to spend hours upon hours in the creator menu tweaking every single feature, from the length of a nose to the eye color, until they come up with their ideal characters. Hence, imagine how annoying it feels when you finally start the game and play through the intro, only to realize that your character needed a few more adjustments. Well, let’s take a look at how Baldur’s Gate 3 developer, Larian Studios, is planning to deal with this specific issue, shall we?

Larian Studios announces plans to offer mid-game customization in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is quickly turning out to be 2023’s surprise offering, and the developer has been pretty receptive to the community’s feedback. Not only did they put a lot of love and care behind their game, but they are also committed to supporting it post-release. In fact, since its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 has received quite a few hotfixes and patches, including one which fixed the size of its corrupted save files.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s character creator is far from disappointing, as it offers a myriad of tweaks and features. However, at the current stage of the game, players can only customize their characters at the beginning of a playthrough and are forced to restart if they want any changes. Twitter user @TheTrustedTitan highlighted this issue in a recent exchange, where he “begged” Larian Studios’ director of publishing to tell him if there was a way to change his character’s look in-game.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the director of publishing, who goes by the handle @Cromwelp on Twitter, immediately replied to the fan and informed him that “things are being cooked.” Coming from someone that high up in Larian’s hierarchy almost confirms that the devs have been listening to the community and were thinking of a way to allow players to customize their characters in the middle of a playthrough. Still, while Baldur’s Gate 3 has only received hotfixes until now, it is unclear if Larian Studios plans to introduce this update through a more significant patch.

Interestingly, other games have employed the same mechanic through different means, for example, GTA V, which uses a barber to change appearances. Larian, on the other hand, is yet to reveal details about how players can access the mid-game customization options. Meanwhile, console owners have nothing to worry about since all the PC hotfixes and patches will come to the PlayStation 5 edition of the game when it launches on September 6, 2023.

That is everything we know about Larian Studios’ plan to introduce mid-game character customization to Baldur’s Gate 3. Meanwhile, you can click here to read about Baldur’s Gate 3’s Origin Character, The Dark Urge, and how choosing it might affect your experience.