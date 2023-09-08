Larian Studios haven’t ruled out the idea of a Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC

Although Baldur’s Gate 3 offers hours upon hours of content for players, there are many who have already beaten the game. Luckily, fans might have something to look forward to as Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, recently hinted at possible upcoming DLC.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest surprises of 2023, as it took the entire gaming industry by storm. In fact, reports claim that the RPG’s success has left several game developers and studios worried since they are not confident about reaching the same level of perfection. On the other hand, players have lapped up Larian Studio’s massive RPG, and it has been breaking concurrent player records daily.

While most AAA games leave players wishing for more on multiple fronts, Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a rich and complete experience. Armed with an extensively customizable character creator, an intricate branching storyline, and memorable NPCs, it has left players wanting more. Besides, the team-building aspects of the RPG, where players can find and recruit origin characters to their group, are also quite interesting. Well, if Swen Vincke is to be believed, fans might not have to wait much longer to experience more adventures Faerûn. Let’s dive in and analyze his statement, shall we?

A Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC is not entirely impossible

While Baldur’s Gate 3 has been enjoying an incredible run on PC, PlayStation users got a taste of the brilliant RPG, when it launched on Sony’s console on September 6. Since then, it has gone on to become one of the top-rated games on the platform, and there are even rumors that the console version might support mods in the future. Hence, we cannot blame fans for their demands of a possible DLC or an expansion.

Swen Vincke, the founder and CEO of Larian Studios as well as the director of Baldur’s Gate 3 addressed questions about a probable DLC in an interview on the official YouTube channel of Dungeons & Dragons. Although Swen initially mentioned that Larian was working on developing an entirely new game, apart from pushing constant updates for Baldur’s Gate 3, he soon indicated that the RPG might get a DLC further down the road. Moreover, he also insisted that in order to make a perfect DLC, the team would have to come up with a completely new story, setting, surrounding, and characters, but it wasn’t impossible and shouldn’t be ruled out as of the present.

Interestingly, Tom Butler, Larian Studio’s Senior Project Manager, also dropped hints about a possible DLC when he was being interviewed by IGN at Gamescom 2023. During that interview, Tom reassured fans about their DLC plans and mentioned that although Larian wasn’t developing any expansion to Baldur’s Gate 3 at that moment, they might move on to creating a DLC once the game releases on Xbox.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is now available on the PlayStation 5 and PC, with an Xbox release planned later this year. Hence, from the looks of it, the wait for a DLC might be a bit longer, but you can click here for more gaming content in the meantime.