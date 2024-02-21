Banishers: Ghost of New Eden Ending Explained

From the developers of Life is Strange comes Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, a brand-new action RPG. While Banishers’ gameplay closely resembles God of War, player choices play a massive role in getting a preferred ending. The game is all about Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith, two ghost hunters who arrive at New Eden to exterminate ghosts. However, things go sideways as Antea turns into a ghost herself.

Advertisement

The story explores love, sacrifice, and loss as you get to experience playing as Antea and Red in different scenarios. Antea has spirit-based powers while Red is your usual gunslinger, utilizing weapons of different kinds. Interestingly, You must either sacrifice the settlers of New Eden for Antea’s resurrection or effectively pursue her Ascension. The story then varies and shapes itself depending on the choices players make in the game.

How Many Endings Does Banishers: Ghost of New Eden Have?

In total, Banishers: Ghost of New Eden has four different endings. The first is when you fulfill the Ascension Oath and the second is if you fulfill the Resurrection oath. Now, there is also an ending if you partially fulfill the Ascend oath and there is one if you completely fail the oath which is the worst ending.

Advertisement

How Can Red Ascend Antea at the End of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

To reach this ending, players will have to ascend the other spirits that they encounter on their journey. Players can blame characters in certain scenarios but it is recommended not to do so unless absolutely necessary. With this ending, Red ascends Antea and parts with her, leaving him with a great deal of sadness but none of the guilt that comes with other endings.

Does Antea Come Back To Life At The End of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

If you decide to follow the Resurrection route, you can bring Antea back to life but there are consequences there for the settlers of New Eden. You will have to blame and murder as many people as possible as opposed to setting them free with the Ascension path. Moreover, once Antea comes back to life, she will depend on human essence for her survival, and this forces Red to keep murdering innocent people just to keep his love alive.

What Happens If Red Fails His Oath To Antea At The End Of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden?

If Red fails his oath to ascend or resurrect Antea at the end of the game, Seeker, the apprentice of the Swamp Witch Siridean, takes over to fulfill what was promised. However, in doing so, she forces New Haven’s nightmare, Deborah, to take a grotesque and horrifying form. The battle between Seeker and Deborah is nothing short of epic, and the power that the latter possesses throws Seeker forward into time. This is where the game delivers an interesting twist as it reveals that Seeker would in fact turn into Siridean sometime in the future. At the same time, Red is made to travel back to time, and he finds himself at the beginning of the game. Thus, he is forced to relive the events of Banishers: Ghost of New Eden until he can fulfill his oath to his beloved.