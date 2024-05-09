“Maybe That’s My Kendrick Bourne Love”: Drake Maye Ain’t That Big a ‘Misfit’ in New England, Reckons Mina Kimes

The New England Patriots chose former North Carolina QB Drake Maye with their third overall pick in this year’s draft. With concerns about his playing time, there’s a feeling that he might not be getting meaningful snaps this season.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes weighed in on Maye’s situation in the recent episode of her podcast, acknowledging that he might not be in the most ideal spot with the Patriots, but he’s not as questionable a pick as some perceive him to be. During her conversation with Bleacher Reports’ Derrick Klassen, she added:

“I don’t think it’s quite as bad as people say. Maybe, that’s my Kendrick Bourne love and Ja’Lynn Polk fandom getting in my own way.”

Mina Kimes further discussed how the New England Patriots have been making solid moves to strengthen their roster. She pointed out that their offensive line has improved compared to the struggles fans witnessed in recent years.

Mina also had a suggestion for the team. According to her, the team should look for a standout wide receiver to mentor the younger players and elevate the team’s overall performance.

It’s possible that the Patriots will opt to have Drake Maye observe and learn during his first season, a strategy often debated in quarterback development. There have been some rookies like Patrick Mahomes and Carson Palmer who have excelled after a year of learning.

Moreover, Maye’s strong field vision suggests the Patriots trust he’ll adapt and develop over time.

What Made Elliot Wolf and the Patriots Land Drake Maye?

Drake Maye steps into the Patriots’ lineup as the potential future face of the franchise. As a matter of fact, he seems set to elevate the team’s competitive edge even further. Like the next Patriots general manager, Elliot Wolf had his eye on Maye pre-draft and he considered two key factors that influenced his evaluation of the North Carolina standout quarterback.

Wolf added on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” earlier this week:

“The talent and the person. He’s a great person. He’s tough. He’s gritty. He was productive. He elevated those around him. He’s 6-foot-4 1/2 and 225 pounds. He can really throw the ball. He’s athletic. I think it’s a combination of those things. We think there’s a lot to develop with him whenever that time may be.”

Wolf was singing Maye’s praises, pointing out his character, passion, and unwavering dedication to the game being a factor that he thought to be impressive. Moreover, Wolf highlighted his toughness and strong family background, describing the North Carolina star as “all football”.

With such commendable qualities, Wolf believes Drake Maye will smoothly integrate into the Patriots’ locker room and even rally the players around him as he continues to grow.