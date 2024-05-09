mobile app bar

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, Ukraine, Australia, and, More

Kishore R
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, Ukraine, Australia, and, More

Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr.

Credits: IMAGO

Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on Australia’s George Kambosos in Perth on May 11 as the two former champions will duke it out for the vacant IBF lightweight belt. The Ukrainian, after a long break, will once again try to win his lightweight title back. Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will look to redeem himself after his losses against Devin Haney.

Now, this fight is being broadcast all over the world, across different time zones. This can, of course, be extremely confusing to fans. After all, you don’t want to set your alarm for 5 AM only to realize that fight got over a couple of hours ago.

Not to fret, this is where we come in. Below are the starting times for the fight in 20+ countries, including the USA, Australia, Canada, and more.

Country(Time Zone)Event starting timeLomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. starting time (approx)
USA(ET)8:00 PM (10 May)11:00 PM (10 May)
Australia (AEDT)10:00 AM (11 May)1:00 PM (11 May)
UK (GMT)1:00 AM (11 May)4:00 AM (11 May)
Ukraine(GMT) 3:00 AM(11 May) 6:00 AM(11 May)
New Zealand (NZST)

Canada(ET) 

12:00 PM (11 May)

8:00 PM (11 May)

3:00 PM (11 May)

11:00 PM (11 May)

Italy(CET)2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) 
Denmark (CET)2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) 
Sweden (CET)2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) 
Ireland (GMT)1:00 AM (11 May)4:00 AM (11 May)
Brazil (BRT)9:00 PM (10 May)  12:00 AM (11 May) 
Argentina (ART)10:00 PM (10 May)  1:00 AM (11 May) 
Russia (ECT)3:00 AM (11 May) 6:00 AM (11 May) 
Mexico (CST)9:00 PM (10 May)12:00 AM (11 May) 
China (CST)8:00 AM (11 May)11:00 AM (11 May)
Japan (JST)9:00 AM (11 May)12:00 PM (11 May)
India (IST)5:30 AM (11 May)8:30 AM (11 May)
Saudi Arabia(GST)3:00 AM (11 May)6:00AM (11 May)
South Africa (SAST)2:00 AM (11 May)5:00 AM (11 May)
UAE (GST)4:00 AM (11 May) 7:00 AM (11 May)

Besides the title decider on the main card, there are other exciting bouts listed in the event as well. So if you just wanted to log in to just watch this lightweight fight, we are afraid you will be missing out on some really cool bouts. As Sheamus from WWE would put it, this card has “bangers after bangers after bangers”.

Major attractions in Perth besides the Loma vs Kambosos Jr lightweight title fight

Fight fans will get to watch two heavyweight bouts and two title bouts as well. Aside from the Loma vs Kambosos Jr. IBF championship match, Nina Hughes and Cherneka Johnson will battle it out for the WBA bantamweight title. Whereas, the interim WBC super flyweight title will be up for grabs when fellow Aussie Andrew Moloney takes on Pedro Guevara.

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks is another match-up fans can tune into as the two will battle it out in a light heavyweight bout. Apart from these, power punches will fly when Faiga Opelu takes on Joe Goodall and Lucas Browne meets Hemi Ahio in two heavyweight fights.

About the author

Kishore R

Kishore R

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Kishore is a UFC writer at The SportsRush. It was a YouTube video of 1989’s Fight of the Year bout between Roberto Duran and Iran Barkley that got him hooked on the thrill of the gladiator sport. Later that insatiable thirst and yearning for controlled violence got him to the defunct PRIDE FC, which was the king of MMA promotions till the Ultimate Fighting Championship broke into the scene. Along with his undying passion for the sport and his experience as a writer, penning more than a thousand articles, Kishore is amalgamating his technical understanding of the sport with his stellar storytelling prowess. From Fedor’s unrivaled reign to the newest crowning of Alex Pereira, he has been religiously following the sport and wishes to see Tony Ferguson bounce back and showcase his old swagger - “IT’S TONY TIME!”

Read more from Kishore R

Share this article

Don’t miss these