Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, Ukraine, Australia, and, More

Vasiliy Lomachenko takes on Australia’s George Kambosos in Perth on May 11 as the two former champions will duke it out for the vacant IBF lightweight belt. The Ukrainian, after a long break, will once again try to win his lightweight title back. Meanwhile, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will look to redeem himself after his losses against Devin Haney.

Now, this fight is being broadcast all over the world, across different time zones. This can, of course, be extremely confusing to fans. After all, you don’t want to set your alarm for 5 AM only to realize that fight got over a couple of hours ago.

Not to fret, this is where we come in. Below are the starting times for the fight in 20+ countries, including the USA, Australia, Canada, and more.

Country(Time Zone) Event starting time Lomachenko vs. Kambosos Jr. starting time (approx) USA(ET) 8:00 PM (10 May) 11:00 PM (10 May) Australia (AEDT) 10:00 AM (11 May) 1:00 PM (11 May) UK (GMT) 1:00 AM (11 May) 4:00 AM (11 May) Ukraine(GMT) 3:00 AM(11 May) 6:00 AM(11 May) New Zealand (NZST) Canada(ET) 12:00 PM (11 May) 8:00 PM (11 May) 3:00 PM (11 May) 11:00 PM (11 May) Italy(CET) 2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) Denmark (CET) 2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) Sweden (CET) 2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) Ireland (GMT) 1:00 AM (11 May) 4:00 AM (11 May) Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM (10 May) 12:00 AM (11 May) Argentina (ART) 10:00 PM (10 May) 1:00 AM (11 May) Russia (ECT) 3:00 AM (11 May) 6:00 AM (11 May) Mexico (CST) 9:00 PM (10 May) 12:00 AM (11 May) China (CST) 8:00 AM (11 May) 11:00 AM (11 May) Japan (JST) 9:00 AM (11 May) 12:00 PM (11 May) India (IST) 5:30 AM (11 May) 8:30 AM (11 May) Saudi Arabia(GST) 3:00 AM (11 May) 6:00AM (11 May) South Africa (SAST) 2:00 AM (11 May) 5:00 AM (11 May) UAE (GST) 4:00 AM (11 May) 7:00 AM (11 May)

Besides the title decider on the main card, there are other exciting bouts listed in the event as well. So if you just wanted to log in to just watch this lightweight fight, we are afraid you will be missing out on some really cool bouts. As Sheamus from WWE would put it, this card has “bangers after bangers after bangers”.

Major attractions in Perth besides the Loma vs Kambosos Jr lightweight title fight

Fight fans will get to watch two heavyweight bouts and two title bouts as well. Aside from the Loma vs Kambosos Jr. IBF championship match, Nina Hughes and Cherneka Johnson will battle it out for the WBA bantamweight title. Whereas, the interim WBC super flyweight title will be up for grabs when fellow Aussie Andrew Moloney takes on Pedro Guevara.

Imam Khataev vs. Ricards Bolotniks is another match-up fans can tune into as the two will battle it out in a light heavyweight bout. Apart from these, power punches will fly when Faiga Opelu takes on Joe Goodall and Lucas Browne meets Hemi Ahio in two heavyweight fights.