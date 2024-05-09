Biologist Gary Brecka Unveils the Causes of Sleep Apnea and Its Latest Treatments Available

Each year, more than 200,000 people in the United States suffer from sleep apnea, which develops when a person’s breathing repeatedly stops and starts while sleeping. There are remedies for the disorder, but they must be obtained through medical diagnosis, and if left untreated, it can cause loud snoring, fatigue during the day, or more serious concerns such as heart disease or high blood pressure. Recently, on the Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka, the biologist discussed the intricate science of sleep apnea and concerns and solutions.

According to Brecka, the disorder affects more than 1 billion people on a global scale, raising alarm in the medical industry. The condition severely affects one’s sleep quality, which obstructs recovery too, resulting in poor overall health.

The most commonly found type of this disorder is obstructive sleep apnea, where the throat muscles fall intermediately to the back of the throat, collapsing and blocking the airway. Brecka also reveals the disease’s pathophysiology, saying:

“Obstructive sleep apnea involves the sequence of events where the closure of the airway leads to decreased blood oxygen levels and results in brief periods of awakening known as arousal periods.”

He goes on to describe how these disturbances occur at various points during one’s sleep cycle and go unnoticed by the individual experiencing them. The disease significantly impairs the body’s restorative sleep process. Brecka explains that sleep apnea can cause a variety of health problems, including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, stroke, and even mental health issues such as depression.

While it was formerly ignored as an inconvenience, it is now recognized as a serious risk factor that can lead to chronic diseases. Brecka states how the medical profession has profited from technology, which has introduced AI and machine learning to analyze individuals’ sleep patterns.

These aid in the early discovery of the condition, and, as the saying goes, prevention is always better than cure. Previously, doctors employed continuous airway pressure (cpap) devices to treat the disorder, which has since evolved into adjustable airway pressure devices that adapt to the individual receiving treatment.

Aside from the medical treatments offered, there is a more natural approach to overcoming sleep apnea. The biologist demonstrates how simple lifestyle modifications can play a critical part in the battle with the disease, stating:

“These include optimizing sleep positions to alleviate airway obstruction, improving diet to reduce pro-inflammatory foods, maintaining a healthy weight, and engaging in regular physical activity.”

A healthy lifestyle is always the best natural method to avoid the dangers of all types of illnesses. Brecka does, however, imply that additional medications for sleep apnea will become available in the future, making it easier to cure. The biologist continuously discusses illnesses and their causes, and he once revealed the roots of brain fog and provided a remedy for it.

Gary Brecka unveils the reason for brain fog

In a podcast with Jay Shetty, the motivational speaker and the biologist discussed brain fog. Gary Brecka was intrigued as he described how the condition is caused by a lack of energy and oxygen. The amount of oxygen in an individual’s blood accurately measures their energy levels. As a result, the condition is directly related to lethargy and low oxygen levels in the blood.

The biologist simplifies it with an example, stating that insufficient oxygen transportation can never cause an individual to fall into a deep sleep since their brain will wake up. However, medications are ineffective in treating this because they cause one to sleep, but the consequences of suffocation persist. Brecka explains that the only effective way to treat brain fog is to constantly monitor an individual’s hormones and blood oxygen levels.

Various additional conditions might affect one’s energy, such as insulin resistance and dietary shortages; however, being tested and responding to the healing process is far preferable to ignoring it.