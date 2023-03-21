Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for March 21, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 4 rewards
Danyal Arabi
|Published 21/03/2023
Week 4 of the current Battlefield 2042 season is underway, bringing fresh objectives for players to meet. Conquest of ages makes a return as one of the highlighted experiences of the week, alongside a brand new weapon skin bundle. Dubbed ‘Biohazard’ the new bundle contains 5 skins and costs 1400 Battlefield coins. Here’s everything new this week.
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 3 missions and rewards
#Battlefield2042 Experiences 🎮
🏁 Seasons CQ (Exposure, Stranded, Spearhead & Flashpoint, 64v64)
🏁 CQ 64p (multiple era maps, 32v32)
💥 Flashpoint Rush XL (64v64)#BattlefieldPortal
🪖 Conquest of Ages (classic era maps, 32v32)
🔫 TDM of Ages (multiple era maps, 16v16) pic.twitter.com/lS5lNKIxMl
Tier 1
- 10 Kills and Spot Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 5 Spawns on Insertion Beacons or Teammate Spawns on Your Insertion Beacons (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 15 Enemies Spotted or Enemy Spots Blocked (4 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)
- 10 Enemy Vehicles Disrupted or Allied Vehicles Protected From Lock-On (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 6 Intel and Wingman Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 15 Kills and Assists While Playing as Recon (5 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):
- 40 Kills and Assists With Marksman or Sniper Rifles (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 25 Objective Ribbons Earned (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 60 Assists and Revives (6 Battle Pass Points)
Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):
- 25 Enemies Spotted While Playing as Recon (10 Battle Pass Points)
Featured Experiences:
- Conquest of Ages (All Eras, 32 vs 32)
- Team Deathmatch of Ages (All Eras, 16 vs 16)
New Store Bundle:
- Biohazard (5 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins)
- “Hypoxic” Falck Specialist Set (Epic)
- “Volatile” Rao Specialist Set (Epic)
- “Irradiated” PP-29 Weapon Skin (Epic)
- “Half-life” SVK Weapon Skin (Epic)
- “Containment” EBAA Wildcat Vehicle Skin (Epic)
This week, the developers also have an added bonus for returning players in store. Those who login before April 4th, 12:00 PM UTC will unlock Crawford, Lis and Zain Specialists if they haven’t been unlocked already. This week’s bonuses end on March 18, 2023, before being replaced by new missions.