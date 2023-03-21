Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for March 21, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 4 rewards

Week 4 of the current Battlefield 2042 season is underway, bringing fresh objectives for players to meet. Conquest of ages makes a return as one of the highlighted experiences of the week, alongside a brand new weapon skin bundle. Dubbed ‘Biohazard’ the new bundle contains 5 skins and costs 1400 Battlefield coins. Here’s everything new this week.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 3 missions and rewards

#Battlefield2042 Experiences 🎮 🏁 Seasons CQ (Exposure, Stranded, Spearhead & Flashpoint, 64v64)

🏁 CQ 64p (multiple era maps, 32v32)

💥 Flashpoint Rush XL (64v64)#BattlefieldPortal

🪖 Conquest of Ages (classic era maps, 32v32)

🔫 TDM of Ages (multiple era maps, 16v16)



Tier 1

10 Kills and Spot Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Spawns on Insertion Beacons or Teammate Spawns on Your Insertion Beacons (4 Battle Pass Points)

15 Enemies Spotted or Enemy Spots Blocked (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

10 Enemy Vehicles Disrupted or Allied Vehicles Protected From Lock-On (5 Battle Pass Points)

6 Intel and Wingman Ribbons Earned (5 Battle Pass Points)

15 Kills and Assists While Playing as Recon (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

40 Kills and Assists With Marksman or Sniper Rifles (6 Battle Pass Points)

25 Objective Ribbons Earned (6 Battle Pass Points)

60 Assists and Revives (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

25 Enemies Spotted While Playing as Recon (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

Conquest of Ages (All Eras, 32 vs 32)

Team Deathmatch of Ages (All Eras, 16 vs 16)

New Store Bundle:

Biohazard (5 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins) “Hypoxic” Falck Specialist Set (Epic) “Volatile” Rao Specialist Set (Epic) “Irradiated” PP-29 Weapon Skin (Epic) “Half-life” SVK Weapon Skin (Epic) “Containment” EBAA Wildcat Vehicle Skin (Epic)



This week, the developers also have an added bonus for returning players in store. Those who login before April 4th, 12:00 PM UTC will unlock Crawford, Lis and Zain Specialists if they haven’t been unlocked already. This week’s bonuses end on March 18, 2023, before being replaced by new missions.