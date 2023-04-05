Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for April 4, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 6 rewards

The latest Battlefield 2042 weekly update is here. A brand new bundle has been added for 1400 Battlefield Coins, packed with 7 items. This comes after a background update that re-enabled the “Tier 1” skin, fixing the issues that occurred while spawning with it equipped. The “Earthshaker” skin bug preventing the vehicle from breaking destructible objects or driving through bushes has also been rectified.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 6 missions and rewards

Seasons CQ (Exposure, Stranded, Spearhead & Flashpoint, 64v64)

Conquest 64p (multiple era maps, 32v32)

Rush XL (multiple era maps, 64v64)

Tier 1

6 Teammates Healed or Resupplied (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Enemies Disrupted With EMP or Concussion Effects (4 Battle Pass Points)

3 Revives Concealed or Teammates Revived While Covered by Smoke (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

10 Kills on Disrupted Enemies (5 Battle Pass Points)

1000 Damage Inflicted With Vehicles (5 Battle Pass Points)

15 Kills and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

2500 Damage Inflicted With Explosives (6 Battle Pass Points)

3 Multikills Performed (6 Battle Pass Points)

50 Objectives Captured or Neutralized (6 )

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

20 Enemies Spotted and Spot Assists (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

Rush XL (multiple era maps, 64v64)

Conquest of Ages (classic era maps, 32v32)

New Store Bundle:

Dead Head (7 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins) “Horde Hunter” NTW-50 Weapon Skin (Legendary) “Doubletapped” K30 Weapon Skin (Epic) “Helping Hand” Universal Weapon Charm (Epic) “Defiant” Player Card Background (Epic) “Grim Reaper” EMKV90-TOR Vehicle Skin (Epic) “Dismemberer” NVK-S22 Weapon Skin (Rare) “Touch of Death” Player Card Tag (Rare)



After the addition of Battlefield 2042 to PlayStation Plus, player counts for the game went up nearly 500%. This is a heartening sign for a game that stumbled out of the gates as a buggy, incomplete mess. The final player count increase sat at 578% when added as a free monthly game to PS Plus subscribers.