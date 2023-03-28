Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for March 28, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 5 rewards

This week, Battlefield 2042 is getting a bunch of content, both in the weekly missions and in fresh content. Three vault weapons are being added to the game, alongside a major IBA Plate overhaul. Moving forward, armor plates will only protect specialists’ chests, leaving the head and limbs unprotected. A new bundle has been added this week costing 1400 BFC. Here are all the details in this week’s mission refresh.

Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 5 missions and rewards

Tier 1

10 Teammates Healed or Revived (4 Battle Pass Points)

100 Damage Inflicted to Vehicles (4 Battle Pass Points)

8 Kills and Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

10 Objectives Captured or Neutralized (5 Battle Pass Points)

30 Revives and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)

15 Kills With LMGs or Marksman Rifles (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

60 Kills and Revives (6 Battle Pass Points)

2 Marksman Kills Performed (6 Battle Pass Points)

75 Teammates Revived (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

9 Combat, Objective, and Wingman Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

2042 All-Out Superiority (24v24)

Battlefield World Tour (CQ and Rush across multiple era maps, 32v32)

New Store Bundle:

Enthusiast (5 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins) “Warrior’s Judgement” PKP-BP Weapon Skin “Fierce Paragon” MAV Vehicle Skin “Isekai Soldier” Weapon Charm “Enthusiast” AH-64GX Apache Warchief Vehicle Skin XP Booster (1 Hour)



An overview of the latest patch in BF 2042

At a glance, the new update covers the following bases:

New vault weapons: AEK 971, RPK-74M & MP443

IBA Armor Plate Overhaul

Chat Improvements

X6-Infiltration Device Improvements

OV-P Recon Drone Improvements

Specialist Mastery Progression Alterations

The update weighs in at different sizes on different platforms:

PS4 – 3.8 GB

PS5 – 3.5 GB

Xbox One – 7.2 GB

Xbox Series X – 4.8 GB

PC – 4.5 GB

The update is available right now across all platforms.