Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for March 28, 2023: Complete Season 4 Week 5 rewards
Danyal Arabi
|Published 28/03/2023
This week, Battlefield 2042 is getting a bunch of content, both in the weekly missions and in fresh content. Three vault weapons are being added to the game, alongside a major IBA Plate overhaul. Moving forward, armor plates will only protect specialists’ chests, leaving the head and limbs unprotected. A new bundle has been added this week costing 1400 BFC. Here are all the details in this week’s mission refresh.
Battlefield 2042 Season 4 Week 5 missions and rewards
Tier 1
- 10 Teammates Healed or Revived (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 100 Damage Inflicted to Vehicles (4 Battle Pass Points)
- 8 Kills and Assists (4 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)
- 10 Objectives Captured or Neutralized (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 30 Revives and Assists (5 Battle Pass Points)
- 15 Kills With LMGs or Marksman Rifles (5 Battle Pass Points)
Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):
- 60 Kills and Revives (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 2 Marksman Kills Performed (6 Battle Pass Points)
- 75 Teammates Revived (6 Battle Pass Points)
Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):
- 9 Combat, Objective, and Wingman Ribbons Earned (10 Battle Pass Points)
Featured Experiences:
- 2042 All-Out Superiority (24v24)
- Battlefield World Tour (CQ and Rush across multiple era maps, 32v32)
New Store Bundle:
- Enthusiast (5 Items, 1400 Battlefield Coins)
- “Warrior’s Judgement” PKP-BP Weapon Skin
- “Fierce Paragon” MAV Vehicle Skin
- “Isekai Soldier” Weapon Charm
- “Enthusiast” AH-64GX Apache Warchief Vehicle Skin
- XP Booster (1 Hour)
An overview of the latest patch in BF 2042
At a glance, the new update covers the following bases:
- New vault weapons: AEK 971, RPK-74M & MP443
- IBA Armor Plate Overhaul
- Chat Improvements
- X6-Infiltration Device Improvements
- OV-P Recon Drone Improvements
- Specialist Mastery Progression Alterations
The update weighs in at different sizes on different platforms:
- PS4 – 3.8 GB
- PS5 – 3.5 GB
- Xbox One – 7.2 GB
- Xbox Series X – 4.8 GB
- PC – 4.5 GB
The update is available right now across all platforms.