The Best FR Avancer Loadout in Warzone 2

The FR Avancer is the newest weapon in Season 5, along with the Carrack .300. This guide will look at the best class loadout for the FR Avancer in Warzone 2.

The Warzone 2 meta keeps changing, and now that the new weapons are out, they are sure to change more. The grind for the latest weapons should be easier than unlocking other ones. That being said, the FR Avancer is a new Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, and everyone would be looking to get their hands on it because it resembles the Famas from Black Ops.

Players will take a while to get used to this new weapon. That is why this guide will look at everything related to the FR Avancer, from unlocking it to making the best class setup in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Contents

The Best Class Loadout for the FR Avancer in Warzone 2

How to Unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2

Attachments Breakdown

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Class Loadout for the FR Avancer in Warzone 2

The FR Avancer has characteristics of the Famas from Black Ops, which gives it a higher fire rate and an above-average TTK. The weapon’s recoil pattern is somewhat predictable, making it an excellent option for medium and longer ranges. For the most part, we will build this weapon up for recoil control and higher bullet velocity to convert it from below-average to almost meta.

However, you must unlock it first to build it up and advance on the attachments. Let us look at how you can unlock it and then put extensions that will benefit the gun no matter the situation.

How to Unlock the FR Avancer in Warzone 2

To unlock the FR Avancer, advance on the Season 5 Battle Pass until you reach Sector E8. In that Sector, you can unlock this weapon. From there on out, you will need to grind it for attachments.

It will take a while; therefore, we recommend trying various game modes that work well. This guide will help you level the Battle Pass up quickly so you do not miss out on the COD Points it offers. Once the Season 5 Battle Pass expires, we are sure you can find it in the DMZ Mode and exfil it to unlock the weapon.

Attachments Breakdown

Optic: Aim OP V-4

Aim OP V-4 Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

FTac Ripper 56 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: 435mm FR435

Now, we start with Aim OP V-4 because we need a clear line of sight no matter the range. Going with an iron sight provides unclean visuals, and due to enemy movement, it can be a bit difficult to track a target. An Optic can drastically improve your aim and recoil control by providing a clear visual of your target. You can choose an Optic of your choice if you want.

Follow that up with the FTac Ripper 56 under barrel because it is a staple in Warzone 2 for AR Builds. This attachment will help you dispatch enemies with snappy shots. It provides the weapon with hipfire accuracy, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization, which helps in long-range engagements.

The 60-Round Magazine is quintessential for any Assault Rifle build because we tend to run out of ammo before finishing off our opponents, which could later come to bite us. These extra rounds can drastically help the flow of the battle and even let you take on multiple enemies simultaneously.

The 5.56 High Velocity will increase your bullet velocity so you can finish enemies off quickly over range. You can replace this attachment with a Muzzle of your choice. Finish the loadout off with the 435mm FR435. This barrel provides much-needed recoil and hip fire recoil control and increases bullet velocity. An exemplary attachment that doubles the TTK of the weapon.

Secondary, Perks and Equipment

A Secondary like the X13 can work because of the comparatively faster fire rate, but you can also equip an SMG like the Lachmann Sub or the Vel 46 if you want a steady weapon for close-range gunfights. Other than that, this weapon will do just fine for longer ranges without you needing any other prominent primary as a secondary. Let us look at the perks and equipment.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

We equip Double Time to effectively increase the length of our tactical sprint and give us a 30% increase in our crouch movement speed. Follow that up with Overkill since it lets you equip two primary weapons. With this perk, you can now equip the SMGs we mentioned above.

Fast Hands will help you a ton because of the quicker reload speed, switching speed, and equipment use speed. It can be a crucial perk in a time of crisis. Finish the perk setup off with High Alert. It can help you identify if you are in trouble because your vision pulses whenever someone has you in their sight.

For the lethal, we prefer the Drill Charge because it can help you take down enemies hunkered down inside buildings, and the Smoke Grenade is one of the best tools to get away from oncoming enemies and revive teammates. It can also be an excellent tool for repositioning.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout gives the weapon a hefty recoil control, stability, and bullet velocity boost. These stat boosts will help it kill enemies faster no matter the situation. In addition, the perk setup ensures survivability. It can increase the chances of you making the Top 10 granted that you have good teammates that support you.

The Lethal and Tactical grenades will provide added advantage should the need arise. That is all you need to know about this class loadout in Warzone 2. For more content like this, click here.