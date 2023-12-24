Valkyrae’s GTA RP Character Ray Mond Makes a Fabulous Return and This Is What Fans Had to Say

GTA Roleplaying (RP) has been popular since the game’s release in 2013, and it’s still a very active community. Players create their in-game characters and original storylines in GTA Online. Many renowned streamers dipped their toes in the waters of GTA RP, and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter was no exception. She recently brought back her iconic in-game character Ray Mond.

The YouTube Queen created the fictional GTA RP character in 2021 and became an instant hit among her fans. However, she eventually quit playing the game because of the overwhelming and toxic community of the game. Valkyrae even stated not having fun playing it due to these circumstances and preferred playing the first-person hero shooter Valorant.

On December 18, 2023, Valkyrae took to her X, formerly known as Twitter, to share “Ray Mond 12/23.” It was enough for fans to speculate that she is making her comeback to the GTA RP scene. After a week of tweeting that, Valkyrae returned to the roleplaying lore as Ray Mond with her streamer friend Sykkuno.

thanks for the stream, it’s was so fun and love the comeback of ray mond!!! hope to see her around more often!!! @Valkyrae pic.twitter.com/bF2bPTZZGG — ً (@chulvly) December 24, 2023

Ray Mond’s only been out of the apartments for about an hour but I’m already reminded of just why I got so into GTA RP back then All the different people and situations you run into, the developments, possibilities…Oh gosh, is the fixation coming back? pic.twitter.com/ee58tIazZf — Chiki ☀ Tubbo Day! (@chiki4fun) December 24, 2023

shes baaaaaack #RayMond #valkyrae #gtarp pic.twitter.com/4ggS73lvVJ — jas ♱ (@xhkjas) December 23, 2023

Valkyrae’s GTA RP return took over the internet with a storm. Fans flooded social media platforms with clips and screenshots of Ray Mond from Rae’s latest stream. Their excitement has gone over the roof since seeing their beloved character making a return to the scene after over a year.

Why is Valkyrae’s RP character Ray Mond so famous?

As mentioned above roleplaying is still the most active GTA community. When such a famous video game gets someone renowned like Valkyrae on board, it will definetly grab even more attention. Moreover, the YouTube Queen channeling her chaotic personality into her in-game character attracted even more people toward Ray Mond.

Fans enjoyed seeing the Los Angeles-based streamer do crazy shenanigans as Ray Mond along with her fellow streamers. After all, Rae created the character to be a chaotic and humourous member of the fictional in-game criminal organization Chang Gang. The 31-year-old streamer once even shared getting over 36,000 peak concurrent viewers.

GTAV RP HAS BEEN INSANE!!!

love the feedback and love seeing so many people enjoy it like its a tv show!!

i feel so accepted in this community and excited to continue to get better at this.. love roleplaying with everybody so much ;_; ty ty ty ty pic.twitter.com/qHjaXjp98e — RAE (@Valkyrae) February 22, 2022

Looking at the potential of GTA RP and how much more could be done with it might have the return lore of Valkyrae. Moreover, the ongoing hype of Grand Theft Auto VI might have also been a reason. Rockstar Games has promised that roleplaying would be a significant part of the upcoming title. So, Rae’s return to GTA RP could be warming up for the upcoming GTA 6, which will released sometime in 2025.