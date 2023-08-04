Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Battle Pass: The Most Efficient Way To Earn COD Points
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published August 04, 2023
As usual, the Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass has lots of COD Points for players to earn back what they spent. This guide will look at what sectors give you COD Points so you can target them efficiently.
Warzone 2 Season 5 is out now, and there are more Operators to unlock and skins to get. The people who purchase the Battle Pass will get the highest value out of the game due to the sheer amount of rewards you can unlock. But most of them are concerned with COD Points because you can buy Bundles and more through them.
Not all of the sectors in the game give COD Points. This will help you target those with COD Points so you do not waste time unlocking the other ones in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.
Best Way to Earn COD Points Easily in the Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Battle Pass
The Warzone 2 Battle Pass is not in a straight form where progression is chronological. Players can choose the sectors they want the rewards too, which prevents waste of time and allows them to grind for what they want.
That being said, for free-to-play players, only a few sectors offer COD Points for free. If you have purchased the Battle Pass, you can get many rewards and a stack of COD Points. Let us look at the Sectors which give COD Points and then some.
Sectors That Give COD Points
You need to complete neighboring sectors to unlock the sectors you want to grind further on. You will understand once we get into the breakdown. Twelve different instances offer you COD Points in the Season 5 Battle Pass. Let us look at them down below.
- E4 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E6 to Unlock
- E5 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E3, E4 or E7 to Unlock
- E6 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E8 to Unlock
- E9 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E11 or E15 to Unlock
- E10 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E12 or E16 to Unlock
- E11 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E9 or E13 to Unlock
- E12 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E10 or E14 to Unlock
- E15 Sector: 200 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E9 or E17 to Unlock
- E16 Sector: 200 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E10 or E18 to Unlock
- E17 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E15 or E19 to Unlock
- E18 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E16 or E20 to Unlock
Now, to unlock the sectors with the COD Points, you will need to unlock the ones adjacent to them, which are mentioned in the list above. For example, to unlock the 100 COD Points in Sector E4, you must unlock Sectors E3, E5, or E6. Choose according to whatever is convenient. Following the blueprint above, you can ensure the fastest way to farm COD Points in the Season 5 Battle Pass.
Fastest Way to Grind the Battle Pass
The fastest way to unlock the Battle Pass is to play the game more. Survive the longest, get the most kills, and compete in the DMZ Mode and Resurgence mode. There are double XP tokens you can get through the Battle Pass, which you can use to speed up the process of unlocking the COD Points.
Resurgence modes are faster and give you lots of XP for your time. Because of the constant action, you can also get kills and farm weapon XP. Battle Pass XP should be easy to farm in DMZ Modes too. Try every mode out there, check the progress and the amount of XP you gain from each match, and choose the ones that give the most XP in the least amount of time.
However, if you are not concerned with the COD Points and want to know all the rewards you can get in the newest Battle Pass. Check out the section below.
Rewards from Each Sector
Here are all the rewards you can get from the Battle Pass. We have not included the Blackwell sector since you must also purchase that. We will unlock by looking at the Battle Pass sectors.
-
EO Sector (Purchase the Battle Pass to Unlock this Tier)
- Battle Pass XP Bonus
- MX Guardian WEapon Blueprint: Lucena
- TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint: Take Point
- Operator: Oz
- HVT- Operator: Graves
-
E1 Sector
- Calling Card: Aim True
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- Emblem: Let’s Go (Free)
- Loading Screen: Prepped and Dangerous
- HVT- M4 Weapon Blueprint: King Hunter
-
E2 Sector
- Vel 46 Weapon Blueprint: Castle Fall
- 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token
- Calling Card: Suspects
- Loading Screen: Grit and Smoke
- HVT- Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin: Wheeled Steed
-
E3 Sector
- 15-Minute Double XP Token
- Calling Card: Shadows (Free)
- 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token
- Emblem: Forest Price
- P890 Weapon Blueprint: Queen’s Guard
-
E4 Sector
- Calling Card: Oz OP
- Emblem: Three’s Company
- 100 COD Points
- Loading Screen: Lethality in Droves (Free)
- HVT- MRAP Vehicle Skin: Cannonade
-
E5 Sector
- 100 COD Points
- Weapon Charm: Alejandro Knight (Free)
- Sakin MG38 Weapon Blueprint: Endless Barrage
- Large Weapon Decal: Skewered
- HVT- Alejandro Operator Skin: The Knight
-
E6 Sector
- 100 COD Points (Free)
- Fennec 45 Weapon Blueprint: Shadow Cheval
- Weapon Sticker: Knight
- Operator Finishing Move: Sidepiece Deceased
- HVT- Operator: Mila
-
E7 Sector
- Weapon Sticker: King
- 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Weapon Charm: King Price
- Large Weapon Decal: En Garde
- HVT- New Weapon: Carrack .300 (Free)
-
E8 Sector
- Weapon Sticker: Queen
- 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token
- Weapon Charm: Queen Valeria
- Large Weapon Decal: Standard Bearer
- HVT- New Weapon: FR Avancer (Free)
-
E9 Sector
- 100 COD Points
- 1 Hour Double XP Token
- LA-B 330 Weapon Blueprint: Lordship (Free)
- Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Death’s Wing
- HVT- Price Operator Skin: The King
-
E10 Sector
- 100 COD Points
- 1 Hour Double XP Token
- Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: En Passant (Free)
- APC Vehicle Skin: Battle Charge
- HVT- Valeria Operator Skin: The Queen
-
E11 Sector
- 100 COD Points (Free)
- 1-Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- 1 Hour Double XP Token
- HVT- 556 Icarus Weapon Blueprint: Regicide
-
E12 Sector
- Emblem: Castling
- Calling Card: Rook’s Spade
- 30-Minute Double XP Token
- 100 COD Points (Free)
- HVT- ISO 45 Weapon Blueprint: Banneret
-
E13 Sector
- Large Weapon Decal: Bishop’s Duty
- 30-Minute Double XP Token
- PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint: Chaturanga (Free)
- Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: Bone Wake
- HVT- Alex Operator Skin: The Bishop
-
E14 Sector
- Weapon Sticker: Bishop
- Weapon Charm: Roze Bishop
- TAQ-V Weapon Blueprint: Raider
- RHIB Vehicle Skin: River Lance (Free)
- HVT- Roze Operator Skin: Bad Bishop
-
E15 Sector
- Emblem: Ghost 141
- Calling Card: Loose Ends (Free)
- SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint: No Shelter
- Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin: Magnitude
- HVT- 100 COD Points
-
E16 Sector
- Emblem: Knuckle Accessory
- Calling Card: Calculating Oz (Free)
- MCPR-300 Weapon Blueprint: Sudden Death (Free)
- UTV Vehicle Skin: Metal Mare
- HVT- 100 COD Points
-
E17 Sector
- 100 COD Points
- Weapon Sticker: Rook (Free)
- Chimera Weapon Blueprint: Stonebreaker
- Weapon Charm: Ghost Rook
- HVT- Ghost Operator Skin: The Rook
-
E18 Sector
- 100 COD Points
- Large Weapon Decal: Rook Moves (Free)
- Bryson 890 Weapon Blueprint: Caissa
- Operator Finishing Move: Cranial Crack
- HVT- Operator: Velikan
-
E19 Sector
- Loading Screen: Lookin’ At You
- Weapon Sticker: Cavalry 5 (Free)
- 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token
- GMC Hummer EV Vehicle Skin: War Ghost
- HVT- FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Checkmate
-
E20 Sector
- Loading Screen: Squad Power
- Large Weapon Decal: Wings of Smoke
- Weapon Sticker: Shadow Company 2023
- LTV Vehicle Skin: Hog Wild (Free)
- HVT- Carrack. 300 Weapon Blueprint: Breath Taker
-
Upon 100% Completion
- 300 COD Points
- Emblem: Season 5
- FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Grandmaster
- Oz Operator Skin: Onslaught
- HVT- Graves Operator Skin: Shadow 0-1
Those are all the tiers and rewards you can grind to get COD Points in Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Grind out the ones with COD Points to get value back for your invested money. You can then use those COD Points in the next season’s Battle Pass or for Bundles. For more Warzone 2 content, click here.
