Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Battle Pass: The Most Efficient Way To Earn COD Points

As usual, the Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass has lots of COD Points for players to earn back what they spent. This guide will look at what sectors give you COD Points so you can target them efficiently.

Warzone 2 Season 5 is out now, and there are more Operators to unlock and skins to get. The people who purchase the Battle Pass will get the highest value out of the game due to the sheer amount of rewards you can unlock. But most of them are concerned with COD Points because you can buy Bundles and more through them.

Not all of the sectors in the game give COD Points. This will help you target those with COD Points so you do not waste time unlocking the other ones in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Best Way to Earn COD Points Easily in the Warzone 2.0 Season 5 Battle Pass

The Warzone 2 Battle Pass is not in a straight form where progression is chronological. Players can choose the sectors they want the rewards too, which prevents waste of time and allows them to grind for what they want.

That being said, for free-to-play players, only a few sectors offer COD Points for free. If you have purchased the Battle Pass, you can get many rewards and a stack of COD Points. Let us look at the Sectors which give COD Points and then some.

Sectors That Give COD Points

You need to complete neighboring sectors to unlock the sectors you want to grind further on. You will understand once we get into the breakdown. Twelve different instances offer you COD Points in the Season 5 Battle Pass. Let us look at them down below.

E4 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E6 to Unlock

– Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E6 to Unlock E5 Sector: 100 COD Point s – Complete Sectors E3, E4 or E7 to Unlock

s – Complete Sectors E3, E4 or E7 to Unlock E6 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E8 to Unlock

– Complete Sectors E3, E5 or E8 to Unlock E9 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E11 or E15 to Unlock

– Complete Sectors E7, E11 or E15 to Unlock E10 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E12 or E16 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E8, E12 or E16 to Unlock E11 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E9 or E13 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E9 or E13 to Unlock E12 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E10 or E14 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E10 or E14 to Unlock E15 Sector: 200 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E9 or E17 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E7, E9 or E17 to Unlock E16 Sector: 200 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E10 or E18 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E8, E10 or E18 to Unlock E17 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E7, E15 or E19 to Unlock

Complete Sectors E7, E15 or E19 to Unlock E18 Sector: 100 COD Points – Complete Sectors E8, E16 or E20 to Unlock

Now, to unlock the sectors with the COD Points, you will need to unlock the ones adjacent to them, which are mentioned in the list above. For example, to unlock the 100 COD Points in Sector E4, you must unlock Sectors E3, E5, or E6. Choose according to whatever is convenient. Following the blueprint above, you can ensure the fastest way to farm COD Points in the Season 5 Battle Pass.

Fastest Way to Grind the Battle Pass

The fastest way to unlock the Battle Pass is to play the game more. Survive the longest, get the most kills, and compete in the DMZ Mode and Resurgence mode. There are double XP tokens you can get through the Battle Pass, which you can use to speed up the process of unlocking the COD Points.

Resurgence modes are faster and give you lots of XP for your time. Because of the constant action, you can also get kills and farm weapon XP. Battle Pass XP should be easy to farm in DMZ Modes too. Try every mode out there, check the progress and the amount of XP you gain from each match, and choose the ones that give the most XP in the least amount of time.

However, if you are not concerned with the COD Points and want to know all the rewards you can get in the newest Battle Pass. Check out the section below.

Rewards from Each Sector

Here are all the rewards you can get from the Battle Pass. We have not included the Blackwell sector since you must also purchase that. We will unlock by looking at the Battle Pass sectors.

EO Sector (Purchase the Battle Pass to Unlock this Tier) Battle Pass XP Bonus MX Guardian WEapon Blueprint: Lucena TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint: Take Point Operator: Oz HVT- Operator: Graves

E1 Sector Calling Card: Aim True 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token Emblem: Let’s Go (Free) Loading Screen: Prepped and Dangerous HVT- M4 Weapon Blueprint: King Hunter

E2 Sector Vel 46 Weapon Blueprint: Castle Fall 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token Calling Card: Suspects Loading Screen: Grit and Smoke HVT- Dirt Bike Vehicle Skin: Wheeled Steed

E3 Sector 15-Minute Double XP Token Calling Card: Shadows (Free) 15-Minute Weapon Double XP Token Emblem: Forest Price P890 Weapon Blueprint: Queen’s Guard

E4 Sector Calling Card: Oz OP Emblem: Three’s Company 100 COD Points Loading Screen: Lethality in Droves (Free) HVT- MRAP Vehicle Skin: Cannonade

E5 Sector 100 COD Points Weapon Charm: Alejandro Knight (Free) Sakin MG38 Weapon Blueprint: Endless Barrage Large Weapon Decal: Skewered HVT- Alejandro Operator Skin: The Knight

E6 Sector 100 COD Points (Free) Fennec 45 Weapon Blueprint: Shadow Cheval Weapon Sticker: Knight Operator Finishing Move: Sidepiece Deceased HVT- Operator: Mila

E7 Sector Weapon Sticker: King 30-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: King Price Large Weapon Decal: En Garde HVT- New Weapon: Carrack .300 (Free)



E8 Sector Weapon Sticker: Queen 45-Minute Double Weapon XP Token Weapon Charm: Queen Valeria Large Weapon Decal: Standard Bearer HVT- New Weapon: FR Avancer (Free)

E9 Sector 100 COD Points 1 Hour Double XP Token LA-B 330 Weapon Blueprint: Lordship (Free) Light Helo Vehicle Skin: Death’s Wing HVT- Price Operator Skin: The King

E10 Sector 100 COD Points 1 Hour Double XP Token Tempus Razorback Weapon Blueprint: En Passant (Free) APC Vehicle Skin: Battle Charge HVT- Valeria Operator Skin: The Queen

E11 Sector 100 COD Points (Free) 1-Hour Double Battle Pass XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token 1 Hour Double XP Token HVT- 556 Icarus Weapon Blueprint: Regicide

E12 Sector Emblem: Castling Calling Card: Rook’s Spade 30-Minute Double XP Token 100 COD Points (Free) HVT- ISO 45 Weapon Blueprint: Banneret

E13 Sector Large Weapon Decal: Bishop’s Duty 30-Minute Double XP Token PDSW 528 Weapon Blueprint: Chaturanga (Free) Armored Patrol Boat Vehicle Skin: Bone Wake HVT- Alex Operator Skin: The Bishop

E14 Sector Weapon Sticker: Bishop Weapon Charm: Roze Bishop TAQ-V Weapon Blueprint: Raider RHIB Vehicle Skin: River Lance (Free) HVT- Roze Operator Skin: Bad Bishop

E15 Sector Emblem: Ghost 141 Calling Card: Loose Ends (Free) SP-X 80 Weapon Blueprint: No Shelter Heavy Tank Vehicle Skin: Magnitude HVT- 100 COD Points

E16 Sector Emblem: Knuckle Accessory Calling Card: Calculating Oz (Free) MCPR-300 Weapon Blueprint: Sudden Death (Free) UTV Vehicle Skin: Metal Mare HVT- 100 COD Points

E17 Sector 100 COD Points Weapon Sticker: Rook (Free) Chimera Weapon Blueprint: Stonebreaker Weapon Charm: Ghost Rook HVT- Ghost Operator Skin: The Rook

E18 Sector 100 COD Points Large Weapon Decal: Rook Moves (Free) Bryson 890 Weapon Blueprint: Caissa Operator Finishing Move: Cranial Crack HVT- Operator: Velikan



E19 Sector Loading Screen: Lookin’ At You Weapon Sticker: Cavalry 5 (Free) 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token GMC Hummer EV Vehicle Skin: War Ghost HVT- FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Checkmate

E20 Sector Loading Screen: Squad Power Large Weapon Decal: Wings of Smoke Weapon Sticker: Shadow Company 2023 LTV Vehicle Skin: Hog Wild (Free) HVT- Carrack. 300 Weapon Blueprint: Breath Taker

Upon 100% Completion 300 COD Points Emblem: Season 5 FR Avancer Weapon Blueprint: Grandmaster Oz Operator Skin: Onslaught HVT- Graves Operator Skin: Shadow 0-1



Those are all the tiers and rewards you can grind to get COD Points in Warzone 2 Season 5 Battle Pass. Grind out the ones with COD Points to get value back for your invested money. You can then use those COD Points in the next season’s Battle Pass or for Bundles. For more Warzone 2 content, click here.