Meta Guns to Use in Call of Duty Warzone 2.0: M4, FSS, MCPR-300, and More

This article will look at the meta guns you can use in Warzone 2 Season 1 to get the best results in long, short, and medium-range combat.

We will go through all the weapon categories and pick out meta weapons. Note that we are not picking the best-in-class weapons; we are picking the ones active in the meta right now. If you want to check out the best weapons in each category for MW2, click on the article listed below.

Best Meta Weapons to Use for Season 1 of Warzone 2 – All Categories

Assault Rifle – M4

The M4 has the best recoil control ability, and with underbarrel and muzzle attachments, you can make it a laser beam. We already have lots of M4 loadouts on our website about this weapon. This weapon is the best for newer players due to its straight recoil pattern and damage at longer ranges.

Battle Rifle – FTAC Recon

This weapon is a two-shot kill in most gunfights, with a straight headshot doing the killing blow. Very few weapons are as effective as this gun, and with the right attachments, it can help you take out multiple enemies if you have a steady aim.

SMG – FSS Hurricane

You can substitute this pick with the Lachmann Sub as well. The FSS Hurricane has better ADS speed, headshot damage, and range than most other SMGs, which is why it is on this list.

Shotgun – Expedite 12

This shotgun is the best here because of the range, fire rate, and damage it does. It resembles the Remington from Black Ops 2 and has lots of similarities in that aspect.

LMG – 556 Icarus

LMGs are suitable for long-range fires, and this one is the best. It has good damage, is quicker, and allows for steady shooting.

Marksmen Rifle – SP-R-208

The SP-R-208 has decent iron sights, but f you can put a scope on it, you have a marksmen rifle that can easily one-shot anyone above the chest level.

Sniper Rifle – MCPR – 300, Al

This comes on this list before the Victus because of its accessibility to new players. It also has good damage and range. Put a scope and high-velocity ammunition, and you are good to go.

