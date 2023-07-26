The Best Meta Weapons To Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded

The Warzone 2 meta has changed again due to the latest Season 4 Reloaded patch. This guide will take a look at the best weapons you can use after the update and the attachments and perks which will complement them in Warzone 2.0.

The Warzone 2.0 keeps changing because the devs do not want the player base to get hooked on a single weapon and overlook the other ones present in the game. The meta change-up currently pulled a couple of weapons into the limelight while the others remained there despite changes.

Further on in this guide, we will look at all of those weapons and the best attachments to use for them along with the perks and equipment which will be the most viable and go well with all of these weapons. We will showcase six primary weapons and one secondary you can use in all loadouts in the game. Without further ado, let us get into it.

There are eight weapons from Warzone 2.0 we are going to highlight in this guide. We will cover each weapon type ranging from ARs, shotguns, and handguns so you have a versatile base to choose from and can use whatever you like based on your playstyle.

The weapons you use will target short to long ranges so your playstyle does not get affected no matter the range. That being said, let us take a look at the weapons we will use and their attachments in Warzone 2.0.

M13B

The M13B is now one of the best ARs in Warzone 2.0 due to its high fire rate and damage potential. It is the most popular AR as of now to use in Battle Royale and with good attachments it can outclass most of the other automatic weapons quite easily. Here are the attachments we are going to use for the weapon.

Attachments

Optic : Aim OP V-4

Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

Magazine: 60-Round Magazine

Muzzle : Echoless 80

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Due to this weapon’s speed, we need only equip attachments that enhance the areas which are comparatively weaker than the fire rate stats. For that, we are going to use attachments that will increase its mobility, stability, and bullet velocity.

We start off with the Aim OP V-4 which is going to allow us to have a clear LoS to the enemies so that it makes tracking easier. You can use any other Optic according to your preference as well. Follow that up with the FTac Ripper 56 underbarrel which is going to give us some mobility and stability.

The attachment increases stats for hipfire accuracy, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization allowing you to get better strafing. This attachment allows for quickness and accurately placed shots. Combine that with the 60 Round Mag to ensure you have enough bullets to take out more than one enemy.

The 60 Round Mag also ensures that you do not run out of ammo when shooting an enemy long-range. Although it comes at a cost since it decreases ADS speed and other speeds. Next, we use the Echoless 80 muzzle to provide sound suppression, recoil smoothness, increased bullet velocity, and damage range. This is a must-have attachment that provides a myriad of stat boosts for the weapon to increase its versatility.

Lastly, to provide that extra boost in TTK, we will use the 5.56 High-Velocity ammunition. Its sole job is to increase the bullet velocity of the weapon.

Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall was the meta weapon in Warzone 2.0 Season 3 and its latter half but completely disappeared for the first half of the Season 4 of the update. The developers wanted a change of pace for the player base which is why the weapon was nerfed. Now it is back in the meta and it is as strong as it was before.

The weapon has good damage and range it just needs some attachments to round out its negligible aspects. Previously, we needed a lot of bullet velocity boosting attachments for it but now we only have the attachments which will help us control its recoil and ensure that it stays on target. Let us take a look at the same.

Attachments

Optic : Aim OP V-4

Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

Magazine: 5 0-Round Drum

5 Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: HR6.8 Barrel

The first attachment we will use is the Aim OP V-4 Optic. It will be for the same reason we stated in the earlier class loadout. It will allow us for a clear visual of our enemies. However, you can use any Optic of your preference. Follow that up with the FTac Ripper 56 underbarrel.

It will increase stability and mobility by increasing hip-fire accuracy, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization. It is a staple attachment that professional players and notable content creators use in their AR and BR loadouts. The 50-Round Drum will allow us to take on multiple enemies without having the necessity to reload in crucial moments.

Follow that up with two crucial attachments, the TY-LR8 is responsible for horizontal recoil control of the weapon. It might not seem like a big deal but it will keep your shots on target in short to medium-range gunfights and keep the gun stable in long ranges. The only downside to this attachment is that it decreases ADS Speed and aiming stability.

The HR6.8 Barrel allows the Cronen Squall much-needed bullet velocity increase, damage range increase, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. This attachment rounds out the weapon beautifully and you can expect a versatile weapon no matter the range with this addition.

ISO 45

The ISO 45 is similar to the UMP 45 in popular culture and it is one of the most stable SMGs in Warzone 2.0. It has good overall stats and needs certain attachments to round it out. Otherwise, even as a naked gun, it can have lots of impact. That being said, we will build it up in a way that is going to benefit us in close to medium ranges.

The usage rate for the weapon has dropped drastically, however. A week before the update its usage rate was 20% and now it is less than 6%. However, it is still an A Tier weapon despite all the weapon changes. Let us look at the attachments.

Attachments

Rear Grip: EXP Shear

EXP Shear Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Stock: Demo Fade Tac

Demo Fade Tac Barrel: 9″ PTX Trainer

9″ PTX Trainer Laser: 1MW Quickfire Laser

The EXP Shear is responsible for increasing the mobility of the weapon through ADS and sprint to fire speed. This will ensure superiority in close-range gunfights because you will be able to pull your gun up faster than other enemies. Combine that with the 45-Round Drum to better our chances against multiple enemies.

Having extra bullets never hurt even though they decrease our speed by a little. Although we can make up for that decrease in speed by equipping other attachments like the Stock, Laser, and Barrel listed below.

The Demo Fade Tac stock is going to improve our strafing. It provides stat boosts for aim walking speed and sprint speed. Again, this attachment is going to boost our short-range effectiveness. Follow that up with a 9″ PTX Trainer Barrel, which is going to increase the effective damage range, bullet velocity, movement speed, and hip-fire accuracy. This is the most important attachment in this loadout.

Finish the loadout up with the 1MW Quickfire Laser which is going to increase our ADS speed further rounding out the weapon and making it a beast for close-quarters combat.

MX Guardian

The MX Guardian is the newest weapon in the game and it is a really good one up close. It is a shotgun with good damage and a decent fire rate. Our aim with this loadout is to increase the damage close range and make it so that it kills faster. The usage rate for this weapon was 4% before the update but now it has dropped to 2% due to other weapons like the Cronen Squall making a comeback.

That being said, let us take a look at what attachments you can use on the weapon to make it a close-range master. We recommend carrying another primary with this, preferably the Cronen Squall.

Attachments

Muzzle: SA MX-50

SA MX-50 Barrel: HYP-LM

HYP-LM Stock: MX DCP-0

MX DCP-0 Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Rear Grip: Stream-SK

Start off with the SA MX-50 Muzzle to increase the damage range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity of the weapon. Sure it won’t make it viable for medium-ranged gunfights but it certainly helps. Plus it also provides sound suppression which lets you stay off the radar.

Follow that up with the HYP-LM Barrel. The bullet velocity and the damage range of the weapon increase further with this attachment along with the hip-fire accuracy and recoil control. Follow the Barrel up with the MX DCP-0 Stock. This one is a game-changer as it increases four different speed stats.

It provides stat boosts for sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed. The Point-G3P 04 Laser increases hip-fire accuracy, hip-fire recoil, and sprint-to-fire speed. Essential for any shotgun since most of the time you will be shooting from the hip in close range.

The last attachment is the Stream-SK Rear Grip. It provides stat boosts for sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed. With all of this mobility and bullet velocity-based attachments, the shotgun’s TTK will drastically increase in close-quarters combat.

Signal 50

The Signal 50 is another miracle weapon that emerged out of the patches of Season 4 Reloaded. Although no one expected the Sniper Rifle to be so effective since bolt action Snipers are the preferred ones for longer ranges. But due to its semi-automatic nature, one can use it like a Battle Rifle.

The Signal 50 saw a drastic uptick in the usage rate. It went from having a pick rate of 0.49% to 4.4% in just one update which speaks volumes of its usability in the Season 4 Reloaded update. Let us take a look at the attachments.

Attachments

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Barrel: 29” TV Kilo-50

29” TV Kilo-50 Laser: FSS OLE-V

FSS OLE-V Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

We start off with the Nilsound 90 suppressor to help mask our gunshots in addition to providing a stat boost for bullet velocity aiding in TTK. Follow that up with a barrel. The 29 Kilo TV-50 is the perfect choice for this. It increases bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, recoil control, and damage range. It decreases mobility but we will make it up by using other attachments below.

We are building this Signal 50 up for bullet velocity and increased TTK so that a couple of shots are enough to take out your enemy. Next, we will aim to increase our mobility by equipping the FSS OLE-V laser. The attachment increases ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and aiming stability. Although, remember that the laser will be visible to enemies so ensure you are in cover before firing.

The next is SA Finesse Grip. The Grip aims to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon. This will help you pull your gun up faster after sprinting and have a smoother gun draw in comparison to other Snipers. We finish this loadout off with the .50 cal High-Velocity rounds to further increase the bullet velocity of the weapon. The aim of this loadout is to have a balance of TTK and mobility so that neither power nor speed gets affected.

RPK

The RPK has been absent from the meta for quite a while. However, it is a viable weapon in Warzone 2.0 and quite a strong contender for the best weapon due to its strong fundamental damage. It is comparatively slower due to its LMG nature, which is why it falls off against ARs and SMGs.

Although it still has a lot of pros and cons, we will still build it up like an Assault Rifle which will let us take advantage of its damage and make it as agile as possible. 1

Attachments

Optic : Aim OP V-4

Underbarrel: FTac Ripper 56

Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Rear Grip: Demo X-2 Grip

Muzzle: TY-LR8

We start off with the Aim OP V-4. The OP is the simplest of all the Optics out there and it provides a clear vision to you no matter the range. Although you can definitely substitute it with some magnification scopes since the LMGs are stable enough to control the gun recoil in longer ranges.

Follow that up with the FTac Ripper 56. This little underbarrel will provide mobility and stability that will help you rival the best weapons in the game. The attachment provides stat boosts for hip-fire accuracy, aiming at idle stability and recoil stabilization. This will help in a snappy aim and accurate shots.

The 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition is going to increase our bullet velocity to get an increased TTK so that you can kill enemies faster. Follow that up with the Demo X-2 Grip. This pistol grip will help you solely with recoil control. This ensures that you can hit straight shots over range. Although it costs you some aiming stability.

Finish off the loadout with the TY-LR8 Muzzle. It is a little bit different than most muzzles since it is not meant to increase TTK. The muzzle is responsible for controlling the horizontal recoil of the weapon which will help you stay accurate over longer ranges. It will cost you ADS speed and aiming stability, however. All of these attachments are meant to create a fully automatic weapon that can shoot at the longest ranges and have consistent TTK across them.

X13 Auto

This is the only secondary weapon from Warzone 2.0 Season 4 being featured in this list and for good reason. The weapon is as fast as SMG with a similar TTK. It emerged as one of the weapons with lots of potential due to the Season 4 Reloaded patch. We will build this weapon up as a secondary that can replace SMGs so that you do not have to use Overkill.

In addition, the X13 Auto is THE secondary to use along with all of the weapons we mentioned above. We will not need Overkill because the X13 Auto can take care of all our close-range needs.

Attachments

Muzzle : Corvus Series-D

: Corvus Series-D Barrel: Impact Point

Impact Point Stock: X13 Coachwhip Stock

X13 Coachwhip Stock Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: Cronen LIMA-6

Since it is a pistol, this weapon has a lot of mobility to offer so the best move is to build it up for recoil control and damage range. That is why, we start off with the Corvus Series-D muzzle. It controls the horizontal recoil of the weapon and allows for stable shots on range. Follow that up with the Impact Point barrel which provides hip-fire accuracy, further recoil control, and opens up the weapon for expanded gunsmithing.

With the Barrel, we will use the X13 Coachwhip Stock to control our recoil so that we can land the most accurate shots with the weapon. The 50-Round Drum is essential for close-range gunfights and to take on multiple enemies at the same time. Finish the loadout off with the Cronen LIMA-6 Rear Grip.

This Rear Grip increases the weapon’s quickdraw speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and ADS speed. With this attachment, your close-range combat with the weapon will improve tenfold. Although you can also substitute it with an attachment of your choice.

Perks and Equipment to use in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 alongside these weapons

Now that we have all of the attachments for the weapons you will use, let us take a look at all the perks and equipment you can equip to make the best loadout in Warzone 2.0 for the respective weapons on this list.

(Note: Use each primary mentioned above with the X13 Auto in the Secondary slot for maximum effectiveness)

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical: Smoke Grenade

For the first perk, we will use Tracker which is going to help us track and kill our enemies, It reveals the footsteps of the enemy so you can get behind the enemy and kill them. The second one is Double Time which doubles the duration of the tactical sprint. Plus it also increases the crouch movement speed by 30%. This will be effective when you are either running towards or away from the enemy.

Next up is Spotter, which is going to let you see enemy equipment such as Trip mines, claymores, scorestreaks, UAVs, and other things through walls. One of the most essential Perks for survival. Our Ultimate perk is going to be High Alert.

High Alert pings our vision when we are targeted or seen by any enemies out of our Line of Sight. This helps us with staying on guard and coupled with Double Time, it helps us get away from enemies. For the Lethal, we recommend running Drill Charges which will help us in flushing out enemies from buildings and eliminating them if they are camped in corners.

The smoke grenade is one of the best choices for a tactical grenade since it will help you get away from your enemies and aids you in making a temporary cover that you can use to reposition.

Why Should You Use These Loadouts in Warzone 2.0 Season 4 Reloaded

All of these loadouts are primarily built to help you combat Al Mazrah. However, you can also use them for Resurgence Maps. They thrive in medium to long-range fights and the X13 Auto will help you in the shorter ranges. The perks are meant to increase the survivability of the individual and the lethal and tactical strike a nice balance between survival and offense.

If you liked these loadouts perhaps you’d like some of our other Warzone 2 Season 4 loadouts. Click here to check them out.