The Best Weapons in Warzone 2 Season 6

Warzone 2 Season 6 is at its end with the release of MW3. However, people still play this game and want to take an in-depth look into the meta of the game. That is why, this piece will look at the best Warzone 2 Season 6 weapons you can use in the game.

The Best Weapons to Use in Warzone 2 Season 6

Warzone 2 won’t receive as much attention from Activision now that MW3 is out. However, it is still a battle royale game that is important for Call of Duty’s life cycle so its servers won’t be taken down just yet. Activision quite recently pulled the plug on the original Warzone so it will be a while for this particular game to go away.

Modern Warfare 3 will have its own Warzone but it will not be called Warzone 3. That being said, let us take a look at the best weapons you can use in Warzone 2 from here on out until the Devs at Activision decide to divert their attention back to this battle royale.

7. TR-76 Geist

The TR 76 Geist is one of the best weapons in the game and is versatile enough to use in medium-range gunfights. It has the characteristics of lots of ARs combined. A couple of patches ago it used to be at the top of the food chain but after the nerfs it is not the same.

However, that does not mean the weapon is bad, it is definitely useable and with the right attachments, it can even dominate the meta. We are going to build a loadout around this weapon that emphasizes its damage and control.

Attachments

Barrel: Bruen Bridle Heavy

Bruen Bridle Heavy Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

Sakin Tread 40 Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

: Commando Foregrip Magazine: 45 Round Magazine

45 Round Magazine Optic: Aim OP-V4

We start off the loadout with the Bruen Bridle Heavy Barrel which is going to increase the recoil control, damage range, bullet velocity, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon. This can help a lot as the range of your shots increases. Follow that up with the Sakin Tread 40 for more control as it helps with the horizontal and vertical recoil control.

Next, the Commando Foregrip as an Underbarrel attachment gives you recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability which is excellent for long-range gunfights as it will keep your gun stable. We are also going to equip a 45-round magazine so that we have an abundance of bullets when facing enemies in longer ranges.

Finish off the loadout with the Aim OP-V4 because it helps with clear tracking. However, if you do not mind the iron sights of the weapon, we recommend using the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition instead for more bullet velocity.

6. MCPR-300

The MCPR-300 is back on top as the best Sniper Rifle in the game. It can one-shot headshot enemies quite convincingly which makes it one of the best long-range weapons in Warzone 2. However, its weakest aspect is that it is slower than the other Sniper Rifles. That can be its downfall when it comes to the sprint-to-fire speed since that is also important.

For longer ranges when you are posted up, it is easier to be on target. However, maximizing its one-shot potential is the priority for the loadout we are going to make.

Attachments

Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4/ Schlager Night View

Forge Tac Delta 4/ Schlager Night View Barrel: 22” OMX-456

22” OMX-456 Muzzle: Nilsound-90

Nilsound-90 Ammunition: .300 Mag Explosive

.300 Mag Explosive Magazine: 5 Round Mag

For the first attachment, we are going to use an Optic from the two choices given above. Both are useful in certain scenarios and have a decent magnification. Therefore there is no wrong answer here and you can choose anyone you want.

Follow that up with the 22” OMX-456 Barrel. This Barrel is going to increase the bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon so you can hit shots on target and be lethal. A good combination to this barrel would be a silencer and the Nilsound 90 is a great one at that. In addition to suppressing the weapon, it also boosts the bullet velocity of the weapon.

Now, we are also going to use the .300 Mag Explosive. This is the attachment that helps you one-shot enemies so it is crucial for this loadout. Now, finish it off with the 5 Round Mag to increase the speed of the weapon or any other Stock you want to use.

5. Lockwood 300

The Lockwood 300 is undoubtedly the most effective shotgun in Warzone 2 currently. This close-range weapon can easily destroy enemies in close range should you hit your shots on target. If you do, the reward is an easy kill. The gun has been nerfed quite a lot in Season 6 but still delivers a devastating payload with the right attachments.

This loadout is meant to increase the mobility and lethal power of the weapon. Let us see how.

Attachments

Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Trigger: Maelstorm Dual Trigger

Maelstorm Dual Trigger Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Muzzle: GW Max-99

This loadout is going to make the Lockwood 300 a little bit slower but it is going to be lethal in closer ranges should you land your shots. The Schlager ULO-66 Barrel is going to be our first attachment as it boosts hip-fire accuracy and hip recoil stability. This will help when you are firing off from the hip to finish an enemy.

The Maelstorm Dual Trigger is the main attachment for this loadout as it lets you fire both of the shells at the same time creating a devastating payload. The Heist Stock Mod increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control of the weapon. This helps you retain some of the quickness of the shotgun.

Now, the Matuzek 812 Barrel increases the bullet velocity and damage range. But it also tightens the pellet spread and betters the recoil control. Finish off the loadout with the GW Max-99 Silencer. It increases the bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness making for a lethal one-shot shotgun.

4. Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub is no longer the best weapon in the game. However, it has been the most consistent weapon throughout the life cycle of Warzone 2 without a doubt. Even though it is not the strongest weapon in the game, it can hold its own in about any situation. That is why, it made the top 5. The Lachmann Sub is fast, lethal, and can shoot down range quite easily.

That is why, a lot of people still prefer to run this weapon since it feels familiar to them despite the nerfs.

Attachments

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Laser: VLK LZR 7mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW Laser Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Barrel: Lachmann Pulsar

The Lachmann Sub inherently has everything you want in an SMG. That is why, we only need to improve its peripherals and boost its speed a little. That is why, we start with the 40 Round Magazine since it will increase the number of bullets in the mag. This can help a ton when you are engaging squads.

Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7mW laser which increases the ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds along with the aiming stability of the weapon. Now, the 9mm Hollowpoint Ammunition will slow down the enemy’s tactical sprint preventing escape. The FT Mobile Stock is also an important attachment since it provides a myriad of speed boosts such as sprint speed, aim walking speed, crouch movement, and ADS speed.

Finish off the loadout with the Lachmann Pulsar Barrel. This Barrel betters the movement speed and ADS speed but also the hip recoil control making it the best attachment for this SMG. This is one of the best weapon loadouts for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2.

3. Kastov 762

Moving onto the Kastov 762, this weapon has been in the meta for a couple of seasons, and for good reason. Even though it received lots of nerfs through recent patches, it is still better than most ARs should build it right. The weapon has good damage and a decent fire rate which is good for an AR. However, we will need proper control over this weapon to use it in long ranges.

In addition to that, we are also going to better the fundamentals and speed.

Attachments

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: KAS-10 584mm

KAS-10 584mm Optic: Any Optic

Any Optic Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

This a pretty standard setup that harnesses the power of simple attachments to make the weapon stand out. First, we equip the Kastov 762 with the TY-LR8 to better the horizontal recoil of the weapon so that it does not go sideways. The only way the weapon can go from here is up, and that is easy to control.

We will also equip the KAS-10 584mm Barrel. This barrel increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon so that we can raise our gun up quicker in close-range gunfights. The Kastov 762 will also do good with an Optic of your choice so that you can track your enemies better. However, if you can track them better with the iron sight, we recommend using the 7.62 High-Velocity Ammunition in its place.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is also an excellent tool you can use to control the weapon. It betters the recoil stabilization, aiming idle stability and hip-fire accuracy of the weapon. Finish off the loadout with a 40-Round Magazine since it helps you engage multiple enemies at the same time.

2. BAS P

The BAS P is the best SMG to use right now in Warzone 2 and for good reason. It has been a dark horse in the game throughout its lifecycle often overshadowed by the Lachmann Sub and quite recently the ISO 45. However, it has become a force to be reckoned with on its own thanks to a couple of buffs over the past seasons.

We are going to build this weapon the same as the Lachmann Sub as it does not need much besides a few upgrades in the fundamentals.

Attachments

Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW Laser Ammunition: 9mm Hollowpoint

9mm Hollowpoint Stock: Bruen Flash V4 Stock

Bruen Flash V4 Stock Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Since the BAS P shoots faster than most of the ARs and SMGs, we are going to use the 50-Round Drum. It is going to help us engage multiple opponents but it is also a good idea to have ammunition as reserve, especially when you are engaging quads. The VLK LZR 7mW Laser is going to increase the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon in addition to providing some aiming stability.

Follow that up with the 9mm Hollowpoint Ammunition which is going to disable the tactical sprint allowing you to chase and kill enemies. Follow that up with the Bruen Flash V4 Stock since it will increase your ADS, crouch movement, sprint and aim walking speeds. It is an all-round attachment that will make the BAS P even faster.

Finish off the loadout with the Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider. It is a must-have attachment that is going to increase the recoil steadiness and also conceal the muzzle flash.

1. TAQ V

The TAQ V is undoubtedly one of the strongest weapons in Warzone 2 because of its inherent damage numbers. However, it can be difficult to control if you use it in full auto mode over long ranges. For that, we are going to use recoil control attachments.

In addition, we are also going to better the ammo management and the fundamentals by equipping a good Optic for the weapon. Let us see how.

Attachments

Muzzle: Bore-490

Bore-490 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 50-Round Drum

50-Round Drum Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

The Bore-490 Muzzle will help immensely as it betters the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon. Follow that up with the FTAC Ripper 56 to further stabilize the weapon by aiming idle stability, recoil stabilization, and hip-fire accuracy. For increased bullet velocity, we are going to use the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition.

To ensure that we can keep firing the weapon in longer ranges without reloading, we are going to use the 50 50-round drum. Now, finish off the loadout with the FSS Combat Grip which is solely responsible for the recoil control of the weapon. This is among the strongest weapons in Warzone 2.