The Best Lachmann Sub Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 6

The Lachmann Sub is undoubtedly the best weapon in Warzone 2 and this loadout will show you why it is the best SMG to use in close-range gunfights.

Close-range weapons have taken a huge step forward in the recent meta of Warzone 2. Pertaining to that, we have the Lockwood 300 which has gone from unusable to undeniable in a matter of days. However, the Lachmann Sub Machine Gun remains the top dog of the game in terms of close-range combat, since it is fast, stable, and has damage to boot.

However, to make it a pure meta weapon, we will have to use some attachments that will better the weapon’s qualities while cutting off the negatives. Let us take a look at the best Lachmann Sub loadout in the game.

Contents

The Best Lachmann Sub Loadout to Use in Warzone 2

Lachmann Sub Alternatives

Attachment Breakdown

Secondary: TAQ 56

Perks and Equipment

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best Lachmann Sub Loadout to Use in Warzone 2

The Lachmann Sub, the ISO 9mm, and the ISO 45 are some of the best close-range weapons you can use in the game at present. Among these three, the easiest and most powerful choice is the Lachmann Sub and it has been since the start of the game. It is versatile, easy to use, easy to unlock for new players, and has manageable recoil.

It is already the best close-range weapon in the game. However, to make it even better, we are going to need certain attachments that will make this weapon more controllable and faster than ever before. Although, if you do not prefer to use this weapon, we have lots of other options you can try out. Check them out below.

Lachmann Sub Alternatives

The Lachmann Sub is a good SMG and it unlocks early as well. However, for whatever reason if you do not like this weapon then we have some alternatives which you can try out. Among them, we have the BAS P and the ISO 9mm which can confidently take on the Lachmann Sub. These weapons have similar traits and characteristics to the Lachmann Sub.

However, we recommend sticking to the Lachmann Sub for better control and firepower. In addition, it synergizes well with most ARs and BRs. If you are someone who prefers to be at a distance from your enemies then you should go with the Chimera which is a hybrid between an AR and an SMG, perfect for close to medium-range gunfights.

Attachment Breakdown

Barrel: L38 Falcon 226mm

L38 Falcon 226mm Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: FT Mobile Stock

FT Mobile Stock Magazine: 40-Round Mag

40-Round Mag Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

The first attachment we are going to use is the L38 Falcon 226mm. This Barrel is going to boost your ADS speed and movement speed which is essential in taking on enemies in closer ranges. Follow that up with the VLK LZR 7mW Laser which is an excellent follow-up to the Barrel. The Laser increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed of the weapon in addition to aiming stability.

This means that the weapon is not only fast but stable and accurate in close ranges. The FT Mobile Stock is another great attachment you can use to increase the speed of the weapon. It increases the sprint speed, aim walking speed which betters strafing, crouch movement speed, and ADS speed for closer ranges.

For better ammo management and to face multiple enemies without constant reloading, we use the 40-round Magazine. It is an essential attachment, especially for an SMG because they eat ammo faster than other weapons. Finish off the loadout with the Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip. With this attachment, we will solely aim to control the recoil of the weapon.

Secondary: TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 is the only weapon that can take advantage of the Lachmann Sub because it has one of the best fire rates out of all the ARs in the game. In addition, it is a comparatively lighter weapon than the TAQ V. That being said, let us take a look at the best class loadout for the TAQ 56 you can use in the game.

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition : 5.56 High Velocity

: 5.56 High Velocity Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

With these attachments, you can boost the TAQ 56’s damage to the max and also give it enough control that it can spray bullets in medium to long ranges. However, you can replace the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition with an Optic of your choice should you desire.

Perks and Equipment

For the perks and equipment, we are going to use a simple setup that complements the Lachmann Sub and the TAQ 56.

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Double Time

Double Time Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Flash Grenade

For the first perk, we are going to use Overkill which will let us use the TAQ 56 as a Secondary. The second perk we will use is Double Time which is excellent in survivability as it increases the tactical sprint duration by double. In addition to that, it also increases the crouch movement speed of the weapon.

Fast Hands is essential in close-range survivability because it increases the reload speed, weapon switching speed, and equipment use speed. This can be crucial when you are surrounded by enemies and want to switch or use equipment. Finish off the perk setup with High Alert which pulses your vision every time a person looks at you so that you can scramble to cover.

The Semtex is an ever-reliable lethal to use while the Flash Grenade is the best when it comes to infiltrating enemy lines.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This is the best loadout available for the Lachmann Sub that content creators and pro players go for whenever picking the weapon. It utilizes the weapon’s fast fire rate and enhances the speed and control so that it can deliver fast results. The perk setup is meant to complement the weapon while the AR loadout is a good backup in case you run out of ammo or want to take on someone in longer ranges.