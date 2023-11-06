Well Supplied Soldier Warzone 2 DMZ Mission: Everything You Need to Know

The Well Supplied Soldier is a Warzone 2 DMZ mission from the Redacted Faction. It is a Tier One Mission and has an easy enough objective to achieve. This guide will look at all the things you need to know about this mission in the game.

Well Supplied Soldier DMZ Mission Guide Warzone 2

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

How to Complete the Mission

This mission was introduced in Season Three of Warzone 2 alongside the other faction missions in the game. However, this is one of the time-bound missions, making it difficult if enemies are in your area.

Before taking on the mission, let us look at the objectives and the reward you will receive once you finish it.

To complete this Tier One Mission in Warzone 2, you need to complete the following objectives. The rewards are also listed below the objectives.

Thinning the Herd Objectives Acquire a Secure Supplies Contract Complete the same Secure Supplies Contract in 2:30 minutes Rewards: MX9 Contraband, +5,000 XP



Completing the Secure Supplies Contract in the span of two and a half minutes can be a bit difficult but not impossible. Let us see how you can finish it.

Now, before you even take on the contract, we recommend farming as many resources as possible ranging from med kits to ammo. You are going to need it since enemies might be a problem, be it AI or actual players. The first objective is a pretty straightforward one, that is to acquire a contract. In order to do that, you will need to open your Tac map and find a Secure Supplies Contract.

A Secure Supplies Contract is a green-colored walky-talky icon with a container in the center. Once you find the nearest one, make your way over to it and then accept the mission to complete the first objective. Now, for the hard part, you will need to complete this contract in 2:30 minutes. However, you won’t need to worry about tracking the clock since a timer will appear on the screen.

To complete the mission, you will need to open three different supply caches. They are locked unless a contract is active. A supply cache location appears on the mini-map as soon as you activate the mission. Make your way over to the first location and open the crate. Once you open the first one, the location for the next one is marked.

Once you acquire the contents of the second one, make your way to the third one and open it. After you finish all three the mission is completed. The rarity of the loot increases as you climb from one container to the other. In addition to that, we recommend that you have a vehicle at hand before you start the mission since it will speed up the looting process. Once all three caches are found and looted within the designated 2:30 minutes timer, all objectives will be completed.