The November 1st patch in Warzone 2 shook up the meta again. We are less than a week away from Modern Warfare 3 and the devs thought it was a good time to introduce a new meta in the game. This piece will look at the best Warzone 2 loadouts after the November 1st patch.

The Best Warzone 2 Loadouts to Use After the November 1st Patch

5. PDSW 528 Attachments

4. TAQ 56 Attachments

3. Tempus Razorback Attachments

2. M4 Attachments

1. Kastov 545 Attachments



The weapons on this list are majorly dominated by medium to long-range weapons instead of the usual close-range weapons. The Lockwood 300 in the previous patches was at the top of the meta in terms of close ranges and Activision wanted to reset the meta again. Therefore, we have some new weapons taking over the meta including the M4 and the Kastov 545.

However, we still have the PDSW 528 which has made its way to the top of the SMG meta rivaling the Lachmann Sub in the game. That being said, let us take a look at all the best Warzone 2 loadouts that you can use after the November 1st patch.

(This list reflects the writer’s opinion and should not be treated as final)

5. PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 is a good weapon with a high fire rate and base damage. With the recent patches, it has come up in the meta and will be one of the best SMGs in the game going forward. We are going to build this weapon up for speed and stability just like we do with every other SMG in the game.

In the patch, we saw this weapon get a mid-range damage increase just like the BAS P and the Fennec 45. Although, we think this weapon will be more effective than the other ones we mentioned earlier.

Attachments

Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Ammunition: 5.7X28mm Hollowpoint

5.7X28mm Hollowpoint Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: CQB Stock

CQB Stock Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

The VLK LZR 7mW is a tool that you can use to increase your ADS and sprint to fire speed. In addition to mobility, it also stabilizes the weapon by boosting the aiming stability of the weapon. Follow that up with the 5.7X28mm Hollowpoint which has crippling power rounds that slow down the enemy by disabling the sprint. This can help you be more aggressive and chase enemies down.

Advertisement

Now, with the Bruen Q900 Rear Grip, we bolster the weapon’s mobility more. This attachment increases the ADS and sprint to fire speed further. With the CQB stock, we can max out the weapon’s mobility. It boosts ADS speed, sprint speed, and crouch movement speed. This stock can help you quite a bit when you are rushing into buildings.

Finish off the loadout with the Bruen Pendulum muzzle. This stabilizes the weapon more as it boosts horizontal and vertical recoil control. This can help you hit your shots on target in close to medium-range gunfights.

4. TAQ 56

The TAQ 56 has been in the spotlight for a couple of weeks and with the nerf to the TR 76 Geist and the Kastov 762, it can receive some praise. It is a versatile weapon that can be used offensively no matter the range. Even though the TAQ 56 received a slight nerf where they reduced the close damage range, it is still an effective weapon in medium to long ranges.

We are going to build this weapon up for damage and control as usual as it is a good blueprint for an AR to have, especially for a weapon that has the caliber of the TAQ 56.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Harbinger D20

We start off the loadout with the 60-round Magazine since the TAQ 56’s fire rate runs the ammo dry in no time. In addition to that, with the 60-Round Mag, you can easily take on multiple enemies without reloading. The 5.56 High Velocity Ammunition is going to increase your bullet velocity. This is one of the bullet velocity-increasing attachments that we will use to scale this weapon’s damage.

Follow that up with the FSS Combat Grip which is going to help control the recoil of the weapon. This can help massively when you are taking on fights in longer ranges. Now, follow that up with the 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel which will increase the damage range after the nerf. In addition, it also increases the bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy.

Finish off the setup with the Harbinger D20 since it boosts the bullet velocity of the weapon further along with the damage range and recoil smoothness. It also suppresses the weapon so that you can sneak around and disappear from the mini-map.

3. Tempus Razorback

The Tempus Razorback is a good weapon that is versatile in medium to long-range gunfights. With the newest patch, the weapon received a buff in the close, medium, and long-range damage which bodes well for its position in the meta. It has good control and now that its damage has buffed, we can utilize it effectively in all ranges.

We are going to attempt to make this weapon a versatile weapon in all ranges and situations. Control is going to be the helm of this loadout.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

DM Proto-Grip Barrel: 18” TACK-2L

18” TACK-2L Muzzle: Sakin Tread 40

An extended magazine is always a good idea when it comes to an AR setup. This will help massively when you are facing enemies in longer ranges. Follow that up with the 5.56 High Velocity ammunition to bolster the TTK of the weapon.

For the Underbarrel, instead of the usual FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel, we will go with the DM Proto-Grip. This underbarrel is going to better the aiming idle stability of the weapon. In addition, it also betters the recoil stabilization and horizontal recoil control. We will also use the 18” TACK-2L barrel. This one is a versatile attachment as it betters the fundamentals and speed.

The barrel increases the damage range, bullet velocity, and movement speed. It also betters the hip-fire accuracy which can be useful in closer ranges. Finish off the loadout with the Sakin Tread 40 since it betters the horizontal and vertical recoil, making the weapon a laser beam in long-range gunfights.

2. M4

Moving onto the M4, it is one of the most versatile weapons in the DMZ mode and with the close-range damage buff, it will be used even more now. That is why, we are going to use the M4 and build it up as a medium range laserbeam. We are going to equip it with damage-boosting attachments and those that provide more recoil control.

M4 by itself has good damage and a controllable recoil. We just need to bolster the fundamentals so that we can use it in every aggressive scenario possible.

Attachments

Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: Hightower 20” Barrel

Hightower 20” Barrel Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Muzzle: Cronen OP44

We better the fundamentals of the M4 by equipping the two standard attachments we do with every loadout, the 60 Round Magazine, and the 5.56 High-Velocity Ammunition. The former is going to increase the likelihood of surviving enemy ambushes and the latter is going to increase the TTK of the weapon by boosting bullet velocity.

Now, with the Hightower 20” Barrel, we are going to get lots of stat boosts which will help us increase the lethality of the M4. The Barrel increases the bullet velocity, damage range, recoil control, and hip-fire accuracy. Now, the Sakin ZX Rear Grip is exclusively for recoil control so that we can maintain a stable weapon in all gunfights.

Finish off the loadout with the CronenOP44 Muzzle. Again, we are going to emphasize recoil control for the M4 as the CronenOP44 is going to boost the horizontal and vertical recoil control of the weapon. This is undoubtedly one of the best loadouts in Warzone 2 since it can be used universally in every game mode.

1. Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 is a dark horse among all the medium to long-range weapons in Warzone 2. It is undoubtedly one of the best weapons that has not seen the limelight in a long time due to its little brother, the Kastov 762. However, it is still a good weapon to use and we will find that out with this loadout.

It requires the same treatment as the rest of the weapons on this list. Equip this weapon with good fundamental attachments that boost TTK and its ammo count and you will be golden for most of the gunfights.

Attachments

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity Ammunition

5.45 High Velocity Ammunition Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Since the iron sights of this weapon can be a little confusing to look through, we will equip an Optic. The Aim OP-V4 is the perfect Optic for this weapon or any other AR you want to use. It has a no-nonsense reticle that makes tracking enemies much easier. Follow that up with the 60-Round magazine since it will let you face multiple enemies without having to reload.

The 5.45 High Velocity Ammunition is a necessity to increase the TTK and the bullet velocity of the weapon. You will find a noticeable difference with and without this attachment on the TTK. For the Barrel, we will go with the IG-K30 406mm. This attachment is a multi-stat booster since it increases the damage range, hip-fire accuracy, and bullet velocity and betters the recoil control.

Finish off the loadout with the Harbinger D20 for its suppression benefits which will keep you off the radar. In addition, it further bolsters bullet velocity and damage range, making this weapon an all-round killing machine.