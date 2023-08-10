The Best TAQ-56 Loadout to Use in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

The TAQ-56 is currently overshadowed by the TAQ-V in Ranked Play and Resurgence. However, this TAQ-56 Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 5 will show you why it is just as good as its older brother.

The current Warzone 2.0 heavily favors Battle Rifles, Semi-Auto Snipers, and SMGs. The Assault Rifles have taken a backseat as people are finding better options. However, Assault Rifles still have lots of viability in close to medium-range gunfights if you know how to build them right.

That is what we will highlight in this guide as we look at the TAQ-56. The TAQ-56 is often overshadowed by the Lachmann 556, the M4, and other ARs. However, it can still hold its own in almost any situation and is versatile in all ranges. This guide will demonstrate why it is one of the best weapons in the game.

The TAQ-56 is one of the best weapons if one puts on attachments that will control its recoil. The gun tends to kick up a lot when you ADS. However, its iron sights are perfect for close to medium ranges which lets us save an attachment slot on an Optic.

The gun has adequate firepower and enough TTK to kill in a hefty spray down. However, this build will ensure that you are accurate, fast, and powerful with the weapon. However, to use the weapon, you will need to unlock it first which won’t be much of a problem. Let us take a look at how you can do so.

How to Unlock the TAQ-56

To unlock the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2, you simply need to reach level 19. That won’t take two or three hours worth of gaming even if you are a complete beginner. It will be much easier for you to progress faster if you have some Double XP tokens to use.

Although, if you cannot wait that long to obtain the weapon, you can always head over to the DMZ mode and exfil with it. Choose any of the maps, head over to them and find a TAQ-56. When you do equip it and exfil with it to successfully unlock the weapon to use in Battle Royale modes. However, you will still need to level it up to unlock attachments.

Attachment Breakdown

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Magazine: 60-Round Mag

60-Round Mag Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Edge-47 Grip Barrel : 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

We start with the FSS Combat Grip. This attachment will stabilize our weapon by improving the recoil control so that we can shoot better in longer ranges. Although, you can replace this attachment with an Optic of your preference as well if you do not prefer the iron sights of the TAQ-56.

Follow that up with the 60-Round Mag as it will allow you to take on multiple enemies at the same time. Due to the TTK changes in Warzone 2.0, every enemy will take a few extra bullets to kill and this extended magazine are those bullets. It prevents you from reloading mid gunfight which might lead to your death.

We also equip the Edge-47 Grip for better recoil stabilization and aiming idle stability. This helps in keeping our guns stable during gunfights. A must-have attachment for any AR build. Now, we also equip the 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel for its variety of benefits to our weapon.

It increases the effective damage range of the weapon along with the bullet velocity and hip-fire accuracy. This barrel will boost the TTK of the weapon significantly, especially at range. Lastly, we will equip the Komodo Heavy Muzzle.

The Komodo Heavy Muzzle is present for one reason only. It is to reduce the horizontal recoil of the weapon for more accuracy. When you eliminate the horizontal recoil, the vertical kick is more predictable, which helps you stay accurate with the weapon. You can replace it with a Silencer Muzzle as well, preferably the Harbinger D20.

Secondary

If you are using the TAQ-56, it is important to have a secondary depending upon your area of weakness. For example, if you will use this weapon in short to medium ranges, you will need a long ranges weapon and vice versa. That being said, we recommend going with a meta SMG like the ISO 45 or the Vel-46 regardless. We are giving you an ISO 45 loadout below.

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Barrel: 7″ EX Raptor-V2

7″ EX Raptor-V2 Magazine: 45-Round Drum

45-Round Drum Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Stock: Demo Fade Tac

This is the meta loadout that every content creator/ professional player runs for ISO 45. It is meant to increase the weapon’s speed and stabilize the recoil, making it the ideal gun for close-quarters engagements.

Perks and Equipment

Now, for the perks and equipment, we will run a standard setup which is going to include perks that increase our survivability to the max.

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert/ Ghost

High Alert/ Ghost Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

We start with Double Time because it increases our crouch movement speed by 30% and doubles the duration of the tactical sprint. Combine that with Overkill so you can rock a second primary. Using this perk, you will be able to equip the ISO 45.

For the bonus perk, we will rock Fast Hands since switching our weapons will be faster than reloading. Speaking of, the reload speed and equipment using speed increases with this perk as well. You can choose either High Alert or Ghost for the Ultimate perk. Ghost can help you avoid UAVs while High Alert will pulse your vision anytime you are in the Line of Sight of enemies.

For the Lethal, we recommend running the Drill Charge to kill corner campers and a Smoke Grenade to get away from enemies or have cover while reviving allies.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is one of the best for DMZ or Resurgence modes. Although it can be equally viable to use in Ranked Play if you are used to the recoil pattern of the TAQ-56. The weapon has multiple strong suits and with these attachments, we have almost negated all of its weaknesses. We have lessened the recoil and put an extended magazine for more breathing room.

The increased bullet velocity and damage range will help over ranges while the perks, secondary, and equipment increase your survivability through multiple factors. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our others. Click here to check them out.