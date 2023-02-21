Battlefield 2042 Weekly Missions for February 21, 2023: Complete Season 3 Week 14 rewards

It is almost time to bid farewell to Battlefield 2042 Season 3. From February 28, 2023, the shooter enters a new era with Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour.’ The new season brings a brand new specialist, map, weapons, and adjustments to make the overall experience even better. Before players can dive in, they have one last week to get all the cosmetics they want from Season 3. Here are all the missions from the last week of Season 3.

Battlefield 2042 Season 3 Week 12 missions and rewards

#Battlefield2042 Experiences 🎮 🏁 Seasons Conquest

💣 Seasons Rush XL 🗺️ Exposure, Stranded and Spearhead

🔸 128p (64v64) on PC, PS5 & XBX|S

Conquest Superiority (ground vehicles only) and Battlefield World Tour (CQ & Rush) via #BattlefieldPortal

Tier 1:

10 Kills and Assists With Vault Weapons (4 Battle Pass Points)

5 Teammates Revived (4 Battle Pass Points)

3 Combat or Wingman Ribbons Earned (4 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 2 (Available after completing two missions)

20 Kills and Assists With Vehicles (5 Battle Pass Points)

300 Health Replenished and Repaired to Teammates and Their Vehicles (5 Battle Pass Points)

1500 Damage Inflicted on Enemy Vehicles (5 Battle Pass Points)

Tier 3 (Available after completing four missions):

30 Teammates Resupplied (6 Battle Pass Points)

15 Enemy Vehicles Hit With Shoulder-Launched Missiles (6 Battle Pass Points)

Bonus Mission (Available after completing five missions):

15 Kills and Assists With LMGs (10 Battle Pass Points)

Featured Experiences:

Conquest Superiority (24v24)

Battlefield World Tour (32v32)

The new specialist ‘Camila Blasco’ will likely be the last of her kind as the developers have announced they’re shifting focus away from new specialists from next season. The focus for next season will be on listening to feedback and refining what’s already in the game. The new season will also feature a new map called ‘Flashpoint’ that is based in South Africa. Battlefield 2042 Season 4 ‘Eleventh Hour’ will kick off on February 28, 2023.

