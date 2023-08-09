The Best DMZ Loadout in Warzone 2.0 Season 5

The DMZ Mode is one of the best modes in Warzone 2 to gain XP and find new weapons. This TAQ-V DMZ Loadout is one of the best at keeping enemies at bay and will ensure that you dominate enemies and UI alike in Warzone 2.

Advertisement

The Warzone 2 meta has shifted to SMGs and Battle Rifles in the current moment. As we covered previously, players will have a better time gravitating towards these weapons rather than one-shot Snipers or Assault Rifles.

The DMZ mode is much kinder than the usual Battle Royale partly because of lesser players and more UI. Players are much freer to explore loadouts and experiment with weapons. In addition, it is a great way to earn XP and complete DMZ missions. That being said, let us take a look at the best DMZ loadout you can use in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

The Best DMZ Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

How to Unlock the TAQ-V

Attachment Breakdown

Equipment and Field Upgrade

Why You Should Use This Loadout

The Best DMZ Loadout in Warzone 2 Season 5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The DMZ mode in the game is slightly more forgiving than the rest of the modes due to exfil options and lots of UI roaming around the map. Although, your TTK still matters because even if they are UI, they can hurt you. Now, the reason we will use the TAQ-V is because of its status in the Battle Royale modes as the current best weapon.

We will make a loadout for the DMZ mode which offers lots of strength and negates the weaknesses of the weapon. The weapon is much less agile than other ones but more than makes up for it in its raw power. Although the recoil can be a bit difficult to get accustomed to if you are a beginner. Let us see how you can unlock the weapon.

How to Unlock the TAQ-V

It is quite a simple process to unlock the TAQ-V. First, you need to be level 19 to unlock the TAQ-56. After you do, you must level up the TAQ-56 to level 11, which will unlock the TAQ-V Battle Rifle.

It is quite a straightforward process but it can be difficult for players to grind for so much XP and go through the unlocking process traditionally. To solve that problem we will go through the DMZ mode itself. Enter the DMZ mode, try to find a TAQ-V, and then exfil with it without getting killed. Once you do, you will unlock the TAQ-V directly without the need to grind the TAQ-56.

Advertisement

Attachment Breakdown

Once you unlock the weapon, you will need to start grinding with it for attachments. We recommend going to the DMZ mode for that too. It is a simple and easy way to grind for XP. Although it takes a little longer than the normal Battle Royale modes, you can get lots of levels pretty quickly if you play your cards right.

Here are all the attachments we will be rocking.

Optic: Your Preference

Your Preference Magazine: 50-Round Mag

50-Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel

18″ Precision-6 Barrel Muzzle: Sakin-Tread 40

We start off with an Optic of your choice. Depending on what you like, you can equip an Optic that will give you a clear line of sight to your enemies without hindering recoil control too much. We would prefer going with the Aim OP V-4 or the Cronen Mini Pro due to their simplicity.

Follow that up with the 50-Round Magazine. Due to the nature of these strong weapons and the game’s TTK changes, you are going to need many more bullets to kill than before. Therefore it is a good idea to have an extended magazine on any weapon, much less a Battle Rifle.

The FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel is a staple attachment for any Assault/Battle Rifle setup due to its versatility. It provides stability in the form of hipfire accuracy, aiming idle stability and recoil stabilization.

Now, the next attachment is going to be a barrel. The 18″ Precision-6 Barrel is one of the best to improve accuracy over range as it boosts bullet velocity, hip-fire accuracy, and an increased damage range. Lastly, to round it all off and give the weapon even better control, we will use the Sakin Tread-40 muzzle.

The Sakin Tread-40 Muzzle ensures that you can control the horizontal and vertical recoil of the weapon. This attachment will allow you to take fights in short and long ranges and reduce the gun kick quite a lot.

Equipment and Field Upgrade

Instead of perks, you will be rocking some equipment and a field upgrade which will be ready after you deploy for the mission. Let us see what you should prioritize packing with you in DMZ.

Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Field Upgrade: Portable Radar/Anti-Armor Rounds

The Semtex is a great Lethal to use no matter the situation. It has a good area of effect and can finish multiple enemies off in a small radius. The Smoke Grenade is a lifesaver since it will offer you some cover when you are overwhelmed or if your teammate needs a revive.

For the Field Upgrade, we recommend either running a Portable Radar or Anti-Armor Rounds. Although, we gravitate more towards the latter since they can be much more useful against both UI and players. But if you do like running the Portable Radar, use it.

Why You Should Use This Loadout

This loadout is meant to be one of the strongest ones not just in the DMZ mode but in general too. You can use it in Battle Royale as well and it will have no problem ripping through enemies like paper. The TAQ-V naturally has lots of firepower which we boosted with the barrel.

The only problem was the vertical recoil and stability which we solved with the Muzzle and the Underbarrel. We put an Optic to better visual recoil while the magazine will help in gunfights and finishing off enemies. The equipment is a great tool for survivability and the Field Upgrade will give you an edge over other players.

If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out.