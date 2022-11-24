Disguised Toast to start a Valorant Team of His Own: Says “It’s a Lot of Work”

Popular Twitch Streamer Disguised Toast plans on starting a Valorant team of his own. The team members remain undecided.

Disguised Toast is no stranger to trying new things, and one of those things is starting a Valorant team of his own that comprises a mixture of streamers and professional players. We have already seen Som from NRG and Dapr from his former team, Sentinels being down for that offer.

However, giving us an update about his Valorant team, Toast suggested that it is a lot of work and players are still not decided. The process of creating his team began in October. Thus, we are unlikely to see a team reveal till the end of this year. Creating a team is complex, and even though it is Toast, this project might take a while, folks. Let us see the potential candidates that can be on Toast’s team.

Who could be in the Disguised Toast Valorant Team? Here are our potential Candidates



The first candidate has to be Lil bro Tarik without a doubt. He and Toast have been close for the past year and have done many Valorant streams together. However, the only problem here is that Tarik is already signed up for Sentinels as a content creator, so getting him legally might be a little challenging. Dapr was interested in joining Toast’s team since he was out of Sentinels due to Zekken, Dephh, Sacy, and Pancada coming into the team. Dapr is now a free agent and not signed to an organization, plus he is also down for it.

The next candidates might be a combination of JettDaddy, SageMommy, Lilypichu, or anyone that Toast streams with a lot. But it depends on what he is looking to achieve with this team. These candidates would be great if he is making the team casually. However, if it’s a pro-Valorant team, he would have to get serious. However, we doubt it is a professional team; although it is Toast we are talking about, anything is possible.

