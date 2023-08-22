Mortal Kombat 1 introduces three beloved characters at Gamescom 2023

A complete reboot of the Mortal Kombat franchise, Mortal Kombat 1 is sure to take the fighting game landscape by storm. The game recently debuted a new trailer at Gamescom 2023, through which it introduced three new characters and two Kameo fighters.

Advertisement

Mortal Kombat 1 completely overhauls the game and switches out the narrative as Liu Kang is now the protector of Earthrealm. On the other hand, the tournament is hosted by Sindel, who has taken over as the ruler of the outworld alongside Kitana and Mileena. However, Shao Khan has been demoted to the post of a general, and the Gamescom 2023 trailer does a wonderful job of bringing these beloved characters into the fold.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Gamescom 2023 is sure to leave fans craving for more

The trailer starts with Liu Kang arriving in the Outworld with Earthrealm’s champion. There he talks with Sindel, who introduces herself as the ruler and even chides Shao Khan for being too arrogant. Moreover, the trailer also gives us a glance at Raiden, the champion of Earthrealm, who looks much younger than his Mortal Combat 11 counterpart and even has a different backstory.

Advertisement

Fans will be excited to know that Sindel has retained her flashy and acrobatic fighting style. In fact, her flowing white hair factors into many of her moves, and she even has Motaro, a character who debuted in Mortal Kombat 3, assisting in the duel as a Kameo fighter. Moreover, the trailer also features an incredibly bloody fatality, in which Sindel uses her hair to get a hold of her opponent before tearing them to bits.

Although Shao Khan is a general of the outworld in the upcoming game, he still sports a similar character model and is armed with his signature battle axe. The devs have also chosen to keep Shao Khan’s fighting style identical to before, and most of his combos end up hitting like a truck. However, his brutal animations and fatalities are sure to make him a favorite, especially for players who prefer the eviler side of things.

The trailer also gives us an in-depth look into Raiden’s fighting style, and although he is now a mortal, the Earthrealm champion can still conjure up lightning bolts at will. Additionally, Raiden is armed with his signature teleportation ability, and he will have the warrior, Shujinko, assisting him as a Kameo fighter.

Mortal Kombat 1 is all set to release on current-generation consoles and PC on September 14, 2023. In the meantime, you can click here to learn more about Alan Wake 2’s Gamescom 2023 trailer.