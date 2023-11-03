CS2 community servers enabled; a much-needed comeback to the Counter-Strike universe

For such a long-running saga of Counter-Strike, the non-addition of the community servers to Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) was a massive surprise. And it is finally back.

The biggest unique selling point for games released on Steam was the free-for-all Workshop access. And that allowed various players across the board to familiarize themselves with different game strategies. And the amount of improvement it brought to players was already worth it.

However, ever since the official release of CS2, there were no options to play in a Workshop map directly. For that, players needed to run the game in unsafe mode which in return allowed them to enter the Workshop maps. Evidently, that was never the long-term planning from Valve.

But with the recent update, Valve officially announced that Workshop maps can now be accessed through the usual launch process.

Ever since the release of CS2, it hasn’t been a fairly smooth journey for the title so far. And the game is in such an abysmal situation both optimization and experience-wise that even player numbers started dropping. For the last month, the game saw a drop in almost 19% of the player base which for a new title was a heavy loss.

Fret not, with the latest update, and enabling the addition of Workshop maps in-game is a piece of huge news. Now map creators can easily upload their maps into the Workshop while subscribed players can easily host community servers in-game to play on such maps.

Five best Workshop maps from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive that is needed in CS2

There were a plethora of Workshop maps that came into mind when listing them based on importance and impact. However, there were some maps that triumph over others. Here are five maps that are much needed here in CS2:

Aim Botz

Yprac’s Training maps

Dolnma’s Grenade Training maps

Recoil Master – Spray Training

Jumps Training by whiskeyo

While these might not even make their way into the CS2 ecosystem, a happening might decide a player’s fate in the long run.