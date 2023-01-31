Cyberpunk 2077 finally gets DLSS 3 support in latest patch (January 31, 2023)

Despite being released in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 continues to receive support from its developers. Launched in a buggy, unfinished state, Cyberpunk 2077 drew the ire of the community in the early months of its release. However, since then, the developers have been hard at work polishing and refining the game. The latest in a series of improvements is the addition of Nvidia’s DLSS 3 and Reflex options.

Nvidia DLSS frame generation comes to Cyberpunk 2077

There’s a new update out for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC bringing DLSS 3 & Reflex support to compatible hardware! Should be out now on GOG, Steam and Epic. Read more on DLSS: https://t.co/UfELbYU1Ut pic.twitter.com/ZQBajwTy5X — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) January 31, 2023

An official blog post by CD Projekt RED details the additions to the game and what fans need to use them:

The DLSS Frame Generation requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics card and Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling to be enabled in the operating system. In Windows 11 this option is turned on by default.

Enabling Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling in Windows 10:

Press the Windows key on your keyboard and type “graphics” and press enter. – Graphics settings menu should open. In the Graphics settings menu toggle the “Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling” option. Restart your PC.

Note: It is recommended to enable upscaling (DLSS) on graphics cards with 16GB or less VRAM at 1440p or higher resolutions.

Cyberpunk 2077 is also set to get its first expansion DLC this year. Titled ‘Phantom Liberty,’ the new expansion continues CDPR’s fascination with celebrities in their game. From Keanu Reeves to now Idris Elba, the game will feature some of the largest names in Hollywood.

As described on the official Cyberpunk website, Phantom Liberty is:

“A spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Become V, a cyberpunk for hire, and take on an impossible mission of espionage and survival. Use new skills, equip new weapons and tech, and plunge deep into a web of shattered loyalties and political power plays.”

