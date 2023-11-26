Daniel Floyd’s LinkedIn account suggests Undead Labs is working on two major projects, one of them could be State of Decay 3

After the rumors of a delay surrounding State of Decay 3, a LinkedIn account suggested that the Microsoft-owned developer Undead Labs has been working on two projects. One of the two under-development projects could be the delayed survival horror. This could be the first little step towards Microsoft becoming a gaming dynasty.

Daniel Floyd was a senior narrative animator at Undead Labs, who quit working at the studio in February 2023 after spending nearly a decade there. The Canadian’s LinkedIn account revealed he animated for games like Moorise and State of Decay 2. Moreover, he even worked on two unreleased projects while with Undead Labs.

A few weeks ago, there was a rumor that State of Decay 3 might be released in 2027. The game was first announced by a cinematic trailer at the Xbox Games Showcase 2020. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the game’s release date. But this new rumor about the delay turned out to be a major blow.

Many fans started speculating if the developers were even working on the game. However, according to Floyd’s LinkedIn, they are working on two unreleased projects, one of which could be the next installment of the renowned survival horror.

On top of it, Undead Labs fans speculate the other project could be a new story-driven game. Yet, some believe it could be additional content, or DLC, for the upcoming State of Decay 3.

Microsoft is set to become a gaming dynasty with new projects from many new teams

If the rumors of Undead Labs working on State of Decay 3 are true, then it is a small step for Microsoft toward success. The American multinational company has been eyeing to take the top spot in the gaming industry and has been acquiring many major video game studios to achieve that success.

Despite acquiring these studios, things haven’t gone smoothly for the American giant. They saw failures with Redfall by Bethesda Softworks and Halo Infinite by 343 Industries. But in the aftermath of these disasters, Microsoft reinvigorated those studios by laying off employees and getting new ones.



Many Microsoft-owned studios are rumored to be working on new projects, including 343 Industries which is currently busy with a new Halo title. At the same time, Undead Labs is seemingly working on a new State of Decay title. Furthermore, Microsoft also successfully acquired Blizzard Activision, and a Call of Duty Black Ops is rumored to be under development.

These under-development games are small steps towards success, and if they meet expectations, Microsoft will take a large leap toward becoming a gaming dynasty. However, that will take time and won’t be happening any time soon.