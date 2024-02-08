Is Microsoft Killing Xbox? Rumors claim the brand will be renamed as Microsoft Gaming

It has been a wild couple of weeks for fans as they try to comprehend what is going on with Microsoft and Xbox. First of all, we are hearing rumors that Xbox is going to rebrand itself into Microsoft Gaming, and that has shocked fans. This comes from a long line of disappointments in terms of console sales, number projections, and lack of exclusivity among others. The Xbox X/S console failed to sell while the Xbox Game Pass is not turning in the expected revenue.

However, all of this was just speculation until GameStop removed a promo post where they had the Xbox Game Pass as the Microsoft Game Pass. Similarly, EA has also done this in the past but most fans chose to ignore it as a typo back then. Essentially, what this rebranding means for Microsoft’s prime gaming brand is that it will no longer hold autonomy over its exclusives.

If the news of the rebrand is accurate, Xbox will freely allow its exclusives to be released on other platforms, both past and future. The most prominent ones we can think of are Senua’s Saga, Indiana Jones, Hi-Fi Rush, and even Sunset Overdrive. Going third-party will help them release their blockbusters on different platforms and boost sales without conflict with their competitors.

Are Upcoming Xbox Exclusives Going To Release On The PlayStation 5?

When these rumors eventually surfaced online, people talked about how upcoming exclusives for Xbox could get released on the PS5. Fuel was further added to such speculations when rumors suggested that Hi-Fi Rush would be releasing for the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 5. Hence, if Microsoft does end up going third-party, their exclusives will be releasing for other competing platforms, mainly the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.

However, this is not just limited to past games as people have insinuated that even Hellblade II and Stalker 2 might release for the PlayStation 5. However, that being said, readers should note that nothing is set in stone and we won’t have guaranteed confirmation until announcements. However, it can mean good news for PlayStation fans since they get to enjoy these beautiful titles for their console.

One of the games that fans are excited about in particular is Starfield. Even though the reviews of the game offer a bad taste, it is a game worth checking out. This rebranding can mean a ton of things for the Xbox. It can be a fresh start for Microsoft. But it will also be the end of an era for all of the Xbox fans who grew up playing Halo and other exclusives on the Xbox 360. Still, for now only time can tell what the future holds.