With leaks suggesting Activision’s supposed return to Black Ops, will it be enough to save Call of Duty’s reputation.

With the successful release of Modern Warfare 3, Activision might look to take the old road once again. With the MW series wrapped, leaks suggest Activision is going to once again set their eyes on the Black Ops series. So, would this new venture be able to save the franchise from the backslash it has been getting lately?

Treyarch is well known for being the creators of the Black Ops series. Treyarch would make a comeback in 2024 with a new Call of Duty title. So, the upcoming CoD title would be a new installment to the Black Ops. The last addition to this series was 2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

According to WindowCentral, the new rumored Black Ops series will be set during the Gulf War. The developers are yet to confirm any official name for this upcoming title. But looking at how Black Ops Cold War was named, the upcoming game might be called “Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War.”

The upcoming Black Ops could be a game-changer for Call of Duty. It is the first game in their history to have a four-year-long development period. Moreover, InsiderGaming reported that Activision plans to release the Zombie Mode in Call of Duty 2024 a week earlier than its official release.

Can Call of Duty Black Ops reprisal do better than Modern Warfare 3?

Modern Warfare 3 was another successful title added to the long history of the Call of Duty franchise. It received praise from the fans, but there were also concerning criticisms about the game. Moreover, these negative reviews have also been there in the past installments.

Fans have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with the skill-based matchmaking system in the latest Call of Duty titles. They even brought it up during Sledgehammer’s latest AMA session, but the developers ignored them. Aside from SBMM, fans were also displeased about the recycled maps and short single-player campaigns.

But Activision has the opportunity to save this decade-old series from these criticisms with the upcoming Black Ops title, which has been under development for four years. They should improve the heavily complained about SBMM in multiplayer. Then, come up with some exciting new maps and single-player campaigns.

For now, there aren’t any official announcements from Activision about the rumored Black Ops Gulf War. But we will keep fans informed about all the developments related to Call of Duty.