Zeta Division vs Global Esports Valorant Champions Tour Pacific: Timings, Date, Where to Watch!

Global Esports and Zeta Division are set to clash in the Valorant Pacifics League for the first time ever. They have not faced each other before and both teams look like they are in a form slump. However, there is a lot riding on either side winning in the Pacific League. Let us break down everything we know about the match. To check out the Sentinels vs. NRG match details, click on this link!

ZETA VS. GES: Everything You Need to Know about This Valorant Pacifics Matchup

Zeta Division came out on top against their recent match with RRQ while GES was really close to defeating the ever-present DRX. The match between DRX and GES created a lot of buzz and people now know that GES is no pushover. Yet, a lot is riding on GES since this will be their first win should they defeat Zeta Division.

Keep in mind, these two teams have never faced each other in any league or format before. Expect some unique strategies and styles of offense from both teams. That being said, let us take a look at the potential lineups for both teams.

Zeta Division

Laz

Dep

Crow

SugarZ3ro

TENN

Global Esports

Wronski

Bazzi

Ayrin

Texture

LightningFast

SKRossi

Monyet

We do not know who will play in the matchup as the comp for Global has varied for quite a while. We saw a different lineup in Lock In and the Pacifics league so expect some surprises. The match between these two teams is set to happen on the 9th of April at 2:30 AM IST. One can convert this timing with a converter if required to know about the times according to their respective regions.

One can watch this match on the official Twitch stream of Valorant Pacifics League and also on the Youtube Channel of the same name. There are some Hindi channels as well which provide watch parties for people who want a regionalized broadcast. This match is really important for Global to win as they will drop to the bottom of the table if they lose another one.

Zeta on the other hand will pick up momentum heading forwards into the Pacifics League. We predict either side winning 2-1 and the game going to map 3. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Valorant content! Click here to learn how to be a duelist through ValCoach!