League of Legends the World Championship 2021 semifinal schedule: LOL Worlds semifinalists and match days

LOL Worlds 2021 is a must for fans of League of Legends eSports. After some exciting quarter-finals, the semifinals are about to start.
LOL Worlds 2021 is drawing to a close. The step prior to the Grand Final will be hosted between October 30 and October 31 at Reykjavik, Iceland.
Much has transpired after Faker’s prodigal return to the scene. New traditions and Prize rings were made with the Daimler Group.
Now only the best 4 remain in the League of Legends World Championship 2021. Below we have listed the schedule for the match days.
How to watch the League of Legends World Cup semi-finals online?
As with the group stage, the Stream will be broadcast on the Official LOLesports Twitch channel. Be ready with popcorn, as serious drama is gonna ensue on the most prestigious battlefield.
The #Worlds2021 Knockout Stage bracket after Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/XT3ExOb02K
— LoL Esports (@lolesports) October 25, 2021
DWG Kia, T1, Gen.G and Edward Gaming are the remaining teams in the championship. They will go through Best of 5 scrims for one of the two seats in the grand final.
Date and time of the DWG Kia vs T1(LOL Worlds 2021 semifinals)
The match between DWG Kia vs T1 will take place on Saturday 30 October. Schedules for Spain, Latin America and the United States:
- Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 2:00 p.m.
- Spain (Canary Islands): at 1:00 p.m.
- Argentina: at 09:00 hours
- Bolivia: at 08:00 hours
- Brazil: at 09:00 hours
- Chile: at 08:00 hours
- Colombia: at 07:00 hours
- Costa Rica: at 06:00 hours
- Cuba: at 08:00 hours
- Ecuador: at 07:00 hours
- The Savior: at 06:00 hours
- United States (Washington DC): at 08:00 hours
- United States (PT): at 05:00 hours
- Guatemala: at 06:00 hours
- Honduras: at 06:00 hours
- Mexico: at 07:00 hours
- Nicaragua: at 06:00 hours
- Panama: at 07:00 hours
- Paraguay: at 08:00 hours
- Peru: at 07:00 hours
- Puerto Rico: at 08:00 hours
- Dominican Republic: at 08:00 hours
- Uruguay: at 09:00 hours
- Venezuela: at 07:00 hours
Gen. G vs Edward Gaming(LOL Worlds 2021 semifinals)
The match of Gen.G and Edward Gaming will take place on Sunday 31st October. Schedules for Spain, Latin America and the United States:
- Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 1:00 p.m.
- Spain (Canary Islands): at 12:00 hours
- Argentina: at 08:00 hours
- Bolivia: at 07:00 hours
- Brazil: at 08:00 hours
- Chile: at 07:00 hours
- Colombia: at 06:00 hours
- Costa Rica: at 05:00 hours
- Cuba: at 07:00 hours
- Ecuador: at 06:00 hours
- The Savior: at 05:00 hours
- United States (Washington DC): at 07:00 hours
- United States (PT): at 04:00 hours
- Guatemala: at 05:00 hours
- Honduras: at 05:00 hours
- Mexico: at 06:00 hours
- Nicaragua: at 05:00 hours
- Panama: at 06:00 hours
- Paraguay: at 07:00 hours
- Peru: at 06:00 hours
- Puerto Rico: at 07:00 hours
- Dominican Republic: at 07:00 hours
- Uruguay: at 08:00 hours
- Venezuela: at 06:00 hours
