ESports

League of Legends the World Championship 2021 semifinal schedule: LOL Worlds semifinalists and match days

LOL worlds 2021
ch33n1 L4NC3L077

•NFT aficionado •E-sports fanatic •Indie GameDev

Previous Article
"This start means nothing... We can't carry this record like it's some badge of honor!": Bulls' DeMar DeRozan stays realistic with the goals for his franchise for the current season
Next Article
“37 years ago, Nike made the best signing they ever would, and the GOAT made his debut”: Remembering Michael Jordan in his NBA debut and how he almost signed with Adidas