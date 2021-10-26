League of Legends the World Championship 2021 semifinal schedule: LOL Worlds semifinalists and match days

LOL Worlds 2021 is a must for fans of League of Legends eSports. After some exciting quarter-finals, the semifinals are about to start.

LOL Worlds 2021 is drawing to a close. The step prior to the Grand Final will be hosted between October 30 and October 31 at Reykjavik, Iceland.

Much has transpired after Faker’s prodigal return to the scene. New traditions and Prize rings were made with the Daimler Group.

Now only the best 4 remain in the League of Legends World Championship 2021. Below we have listed the schedule for the match days.