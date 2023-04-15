HomeSearch

Does Minecraft Legends support split-screen? Multiplayer and co-op details

Danyal Arabi
|Published 15/04/2023

Much like Dungeons, Minecraft Legends is steering the franchise into a new genre. Come April 18, 2023, Legends will take fans on an action-strategy adventure against the piglins. Set as a less daunting entry to the Action RTS genre, Legends is a unique take on combat that Minecraft will be familiar with. Priced at $39.99 for the standard edition or $49.99 for the deluxe edition, it is a complete game, not just a minor expansion. While it can be enjoyed with friends, here are the complete details.

Minecraft Legends will support online co-op but not split screen

While Minecraft Legends does support multiplayer and co-op it does not support split-screen gameplay. This is primarily due to the nature of the HUD in RTS games that aren’t easy to optimize for split-screen. However, players on different accounts can hop in and out of each others’ sessions to take on challenges together.

The game also supports PvP, with up to eight players in a lobby who are split into two teams of four. In this mode, all resources are shared by teammates, making for a much more challenging and coordinated quest for victory.

What PC specs are needed to run the game?

Legends isn’t exactly a demanding title only needing a GTX 1060 at the recommended spec:

MINIMUM:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or higher) or Windows 11
  • Processor: Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon 285 or Intel HD 520 or equivalent DX12 GPU
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 24 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Performance increases with higher-end systems. Not supported on Windows 10S.

RECOMMENDED:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (May 2020 Update or higher) or Windows 11
  • Processor: Core i5 3.4GHz or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 or AMD FX-4100 Graphics
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 24 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: Performance increases with higher-end systems. Not supported on Windows 10S.

The game launches on April 18, 2023, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X/S.

