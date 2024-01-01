DrDisrespect Trolls Activision With His New Year Post, Fans Call It the “Best Tweet Ever”

Herschel Beahm IV, also known as DrDisrespect, is a renowned livestreamer, famous for streaming FPS battle royale games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. He recently took to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish his fans “Happy New Year,” but the plot had a hilarious twist.

Doc’s X post was a video of fireworks in the night sky, which doesn’t seem hilarious as everyone lights fireworks on New Year. However, a crash report message for Call of Duty suddenly pops up on the screen. The 41-year-old further captioned the post, “Happy New Year from Activision.”

The 41-year-old took a dig at the creators of this well-known FPS game. Fans have recently complained to Activision about performance issues with the latest Call of Duty titles, and most of them are about the constant crashing of the game. Despite all the complaints, the issues are yet to be resolved.

DrDisrespect’s post grabbed a lot of attention from his fans and fellow streamers who also play the game. A lot of them could even relate to Doc’s X post, as they claimed it was his best tweet and even called him a legend for this.

Despite being a massive COD fan, DrDisrespect has been unhappy with Activision the last few days

“Two Time” is a massive Call of Duty fan, and it is no secret from the world. He has even worked as a level designer for past installments in this renowned FPS series. However, the relationship between the two parties is no longer the same, as he has been unhappy with the game and its developers.



Doc has been unimpressed with the recent Call of Duty titles but has been more frustrated these last few days. It all began when he got killed with a snowball in Gulag. It got even worse when he encountered the glitch where the opponent could move during the standby period in Gulag 1v1. However, he couldn’t move and was eventually killed.

The streamer has also been facing crashes and other glitches now and then in Warzone for the past few years. So, it isn’t surprising to see him getting frustrated with this game. This is also why he founded a game studio to create another FPS game in the hope of rivaling COD.

However, returning to the Doc’s most recent X post, there are no major issues between the streamer and Activision. It was just a clever dig at Activision just to make people laugh.