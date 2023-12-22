DrDisrespect’s Bizarre Gulag Death Forces Call of Duty to Disable Snowballs

Call of Duty recently decided to disable snowballs in Warzone 3’s Gulag. Warzone Gulag is a game feature where players are sent when they die during a Battle Royale game. Thereafter, the payers wait for their turn to face an opponent in a 1v1 fight inside the prison. The winner of the 1v1 fight gets a chance to get revived in the real Battle Royale game. But it is also important to note that spectators watching the 1v1 fight can view it in real-time and are allowed to use throwable rocks.

Getting hit by the throwable rocks usually deducts 1 HP from the player and does not lead to any lethal damage. Recently, COD game developers replaced the throwable stones with snowballs as a part of the Christmas special annual CODMAS event dedicated to celebrating the holiday. Unfortunately, the fun was disrupted by a software bug that allowed Gulag spectators to be able to lethally damage and occasionally kill players just by throwing snowballs at them. The only way to kill a player with snowballs is if the player has only 1 HP left.

The #%¤% just happened!? #Warzone #gulag #Snowball #glitch pic.twitter.com/j3iqlpjpG3 — attursson (@attursson) December 20, 2023

The problem was not recurring with every player and the reason causing it was not clear. Although faced by multiple gamers, the issue managed to get wider publicity when Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV faced the same shocking issue and faced an awkward death while playing Warzone 3 in a recent stream. The major disruption forced COD developers to take immediate and major call on the issue which ultimately led to completely disabling the snowball feature from Gulag.

What happened to Dr Disrespect in the Gulag?

Dr Disrespect is known as one of the best Battle Royale gamers in the streaming and gaming industry. The gaming streamer has shown amazing skills in Battle Royale games even when against professional gamers but surprisingly a recent event forced Dr Disrespect into a state of shock.

While playing Call of Duty: Warzone 3 during one of his recent streams, Guy found himself sent to the Gulag waiting for a 1v1 fight. Although nothing new for Warzone gamers, there was a major turn of events moments after he was down at the arena for the 1v1. The Doc found himself getting hit by snowballs by one of the spectators and surprisingly dying from it. Furthermore, It is also important to note that The Doc died even before the 1v1 fight had even started, which should not be possible.

At this point, they’re just running out of ideas… pic.twitter.com/SvmsY06w4s — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) December 21, 2023

The Doc was found massive confused and in disbelief about what had occurred. The gaming sensation was seen staring at the screen and looking around his room in shock just trying to analyze what had happened. The streamer also made sure to post the clip on his official Twitter page criticizing the event. He wrote, “At this point, they are just running out of ideas…”

AINT NO WAY THIS IS EVEN A THING — cloakzy (@cloakzy) December 21, 2023

Fans were found to be equally shocked after Dr Disrespect had posted the clip. They exclaimed how such an event was never possible. People were completely fed up with the game and a fan stated he/she made sure to not buy the game because he had learned his lesson. A commenter pointed out and asked how was it possible to die even before the fight had started.