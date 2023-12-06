EA FC 24 Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 continues impressing their fans with another exciting Radioactive card. This time, it’s the Senegalese attacker Boulaye Dia. Well, here is everything those fans to know before attempting to grab this new special in-game item.

The newest Ultimate Team promo, Radioactive, boosts the stats of selected players. However, it stands out from the rest because the new cards allow for full chemistry with squad members from the same league, club, and nation. Having a manager from the same league has the same effect. The Salernitana star Dia was the newest addition to the Radioactives.

About Boulaye Dia Radioactive card

As his base card, the Senegalese left winger has an 82-rated Rare Gold card. It is an excellent choice for fans who are just beginning their Ultimate Team journey. On the other hand, his newly released 86-rated Radioactive card is something that even veterans would want on their squads. After all, it has brilliant stats like 89 Pace, 85 Shooting, and 88 Dribbling.

Moreover, fans should consider obtaining this new Dia card because it is from the Radioactive promo. Aside from having impressive stats, it has better chemistry with others, and will assist fans in assembling a hybrid squad comprised of players from various leagues and nationalities.

How to obtain this Radioactive card?

EA FC 24 didn’t make it too simple for fans to obtain the 86-rated Dia Radioactive card. They would need to form a Starting XI to complete the respective SBC for this special item. But as with any SBC, there are some requirements that fans must meet when creating these required squads.

Boulaye Dia

One Serie A TIM player should be part of the lineup.

One Team of the Week (TOTW) player should be part of the lineup.

The lineup’s overall rating should be above 84.

To complete this SBC, fans would need to spend over 45,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, they can reduce the required amount by using untradable or spare cards. Besides, if there is a shortage of these in-game resources, fans can participate in Ultimate Team matches to earn more coins and cards.

EA FC 24 fans should remember that this Boulaye Dia Radioactive SBC is only available for a limited time. So, they should complete this Ultimate Team challenge before it expires. That’s all the information fans need about this newly added special item.