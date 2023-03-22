Counter Strike 2: Twitter reacts to first look, teaser and release date

Valve has officially confirmed the arrival of Counter Strike 2 which will arrive in the Summer of 2023. The much-needed upgrade from CS: GO has Twitter raving about it. The ones who got to test the game have been praising it, and the audience is really hyped up.

In a two-minute-long video announcing the game, Valve managed to engage the audience by keeping the basics simple and upgrading what was needed.

The game will be a free upgrade from CS: GO and players will be able to experience “game-changing” smoke grenades. Not just that, it will also have upgraded and overhauled maps, easing players into the new game.

Twitter reacts to Counter-Strike 2 release date

Valve had been extremely active on CS: GO’s Twitter page for the last few days. There were subtle changes to the banner, and tweets that were more frequent, but no one anticipated the game’s release announcement to come this soon.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the insane announcement video:

Counterstrike 2 Improved tick rate for movement and shooting

Higher rez skins and weapon finishes

New gameplay visuals and effects

Completely overhauled maps

New reactive smokes This some good ish — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) March 22, 2023

W — Team Vitality 🐝 (@TeamVitality) March 22, 2023

Kinda beautiful how CS:GO internally started as Counter-Strike 1.5, but it has gone through so many changes that now, after a complete rework of the game, it can finally be called COUNTER-STRIKE 2. pic.twitter.com/qR1wadcMXs — Beat Crazey (@beat_crazey) March 22, 2023

Okay counter-strike 2…yes its happening. Finally — MavericK (@MavericK__101) March 22, 2023

So does these smoke changes mean we can’t ninja defuse anymore? 🤔 — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) March 22, 2023

When will CS 2 release?

Valve confirmed that the game will get released in the Summer of 2023. However, a confirmed date is not yet announced. While announcing the game on their official website Counter-Strike 2 said:

“All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a Limited Test for select CS:GO players.

“During this testing period, we’ll be evaluating a subset of features to shake out any issues before the worldwide release.”

Over the last few months, CS: GO’s player count has increased drastically, meaning that the players still expect a lot from the game. Now, with the announcement, the game will be the most sought-after Summer release. How the game stands on the player’s expectations, only the release can tell.