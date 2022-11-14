When is Mei Coming Back to Overwatch 2: What Happened to Mei?

It is much sooner than expected since Mei will deploy again on November 15th. Mei is one of the best Characters in the game, but there are a lot of bugs surrounding her. That is why Blizzard decided to remove her temporarily to fix them. This article will tackle why Blizzard removed Mei for two weeks and are adding her back again.

Blizzard hoping to fix the issues with Mei before bringing her back again



First, let us see when Mei is coming back to the game. Blizzard plans to bring her back on November 15th. There were many issues with this character that the developers are hoping to fix during this absence. It will be interesting to see how a reintroduction of Mei will play out in the meta since she was a beloved and overpowered character even before being removed.

Her Ice abilities, combined with her own and Lucio’s healing, made her an unbeatable character to play against. This made a lot of players frustrated in competitive play. However, let us look at why she was temporarily removed from the game.

Why did Blizzard Remove Mei from the Game Temporarily?

Blizzard removed Mei from the game on October 31st. The reason was the exploitation of her Ice Wall in combination with Kiriko’s Swift Step, which let players reach locations that should not be possible. However, Mei is such a valuable and exploitable character that this is not even the first time that her Ice Wall has caused issues.

Instead of blocking fire from enemies, players use it as a vertical base to climb on surfaces or attack enemies from up top. This exploitation immediately caused the game developers to take action and stop players from using it in competitive play. However, characters like Bastion and Torbjorn are also disabled due to their own game-shattering bugs.

Overwatch 2 is being disliked by the fans more and more at this pace. One is due to the bugs, and the second is due to the Ramattra backlash, which you can read all about down below.

